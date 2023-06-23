Hailey Bieber Paired a Sheer Optic White Mididress With Summer’s Comfiest Shoe Trend

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on June 23, 2023
While Hailey Bieber is rarely one to shy away from a sky-high platform heel or ankle-breaking pump, more often than not, you can usually expect to find her wearing a comfy pair of dad sneakers. 

Case in point? On Thursday, the model was spotted out and about in West Hollywood alongside her friend Justine Skye wearing the casual footwear in question, this time reaching for a pair of silver and green tennis shoes paired with (as per usual) white ankle socks. But while some of Bieber’s past sneaker-center looks have included slouchy leather jackets and itty-bitty bikinis, she decided to style this pair with a sheer, optic white Bottega Veneta cowl neck dress to make for the ultimate summer-ready look. 

A matching white shoulder bag, skinny black sunglasses, and a gold watch accessorized the Rhode founder’s casual ensemble, and she wore her brunette bob down straight with a middle part. 

Bieber’s return to the West Coast (and debut of her SoCal-coded outfit) comes just a week after she slipped into something much dressier when celebrating the one-year anniversary of her skincare line in New York City.

hailey bieber rhode anniversary dinner nyc

For the occasion, Hailey stepped out in a shimmering pink minidress from Vivienne Westwood Couture that featured a corset waist, a micro-mini hemline, and a delicate bow. The model accessorized the look with a diamond tennis necklace and a matching crystal-covered handbag, and she took a break from her beloved sneakers to (literally) elevate the look with a pair of clear heels.

