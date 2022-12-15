Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts

Hailey Bieber is on a mission to prove that there isn’t a swimsuit look she can’t rock — including those that are digitally printed on T-shirts.

On Wednesday, the supermodel sported the casual look in question while giving followers a glimpse at a pre-appearance glam session via Instagram photo dump. Captioned, “Merry Christmas? ☎️,” the first slide in the carousel showed Bieber receiving a makeup application and a manicure while chatting on the phone, but it was her outfit that truly stole the moment. In the photos, Hailey donned an oversized graphic T-shirt that featured the outline of a woman’s body wearing a bubblegum-pink crochet string bikini and a gold nameplate necklace.

Bieber styled the breezy shirt as a dress, wearing it slouched off one of her shoulders, and she completed the look (if we can call it that) with tiny gold hoop earrings, a berry red manicure, and several baby blue hair rollers. Of course, the Rhode skincare founder had to include a mirror selfie showing off her clear, dewy skin in the roundup, eventually transitioning into full glam consisting of pink eyeshadow and a matching pink lip.

While it’s unknown exactly what event the supermodel was preparing to attend in the photos, the post follows a rather fashionable few weeks for the star. Aside from cornering the market on shipwreck fashion in a white netted dress from The Attico during a trip to Miami, Hailey has recently been spotted wearing a holiday party-ready backless sequin gown and the shortest minidress with a luxe faux fur coat.