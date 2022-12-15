Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts

Adding a different kind of bikini to her collection.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 09:27AM
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber is on a mission to prove that there isn’t a swimsuit look she can’t rock — including those that are digitally printed on T-shirts.

On Wednesday, the supermodel sported the casual look in question while giving followers a glimpse at a pre-appearance glam session via Instagram photo dump. Captioned, “Merry Christmas? ☎️,” the first slide in the carousel showed Bieber receiving a makeup application and a manicure while chatting on the phone, but it was her outfit that truly stole the moment. In the photos, Hailey donned an oversized graphic T-shirt that featured the outline of a woman’s body wearing a bubblegum-pink crochet string bikini and a gold nameplate necklace.

Bieber styled the breezy shirt as a dress, wearing it slouched off one of her shoulders, and she completed the look (if we can call it that) with tiny gold hoop earrings, a berry red manicure, and several baby blue hair rollers. Of course, the Rhode skincare founder had to include a mirror selfie showing off her clear, dewy skin in the roundup, eventually transitioning into full glam consisting of pink eyeshadow and a matching pink lip.

While it’s unknown exactly what event the supermodel was preparing to attend in the photos, the post follows a rather fashionable few weeks for the star. Aside from cornering the market on shipwreck fashion in a white netted dress from The Attico during a trip to Miami, Hailey has recently been spotted wearing a holiday party-ready backless sequin gown and the shortest minidress with a luxe faux fur coat.

