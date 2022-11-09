Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Popular (and Packable) Puffer From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand

While it might have been unseasonably warm in parts of the U.S. this past week, winter isn’t too far away. Though shopping for a cold-weather jacket while you’re in the midst of unearthing packed-away summer dresses might be back-of-mind, we’re here to remind you that it’s never fun to be unprepared on that first blisteringly cold day of winter. Hailey Bieber, however, is quite prepared for the season, proving so when she recently stepped out in one of this year’s coolest winter jackets.

Bieber is no stranger to eye-catching outerwear: She kicked off one of 2022’s hottest trends with a distressed leather Prada jacket earlier this season. And let’s be real, I’m still thinking about that yellow Bottega Veneta coat she wore over two years ago. This fall, she’s keeping it a bit more simple (though still stylish as ever) with a puffer from a celebrity-loved brand. Her vintage-inspired jacket from The North Face, a brand worn by everyone from Kendall Jenner to the Jens (Aniston and Garner), has over 600 five-star reviews — and you can get the celebrity-approved style today.

Shop now: $320; thenorthface.com

The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is ultra-warm and water-resistant, designed for everyone from city dwellers to mountaineers. Despite being winter-ready, this puffer is easy to compress and pack, thanks to the goose-down filling. (It even comes with a pouch for easy storage!) While Hailey opted for the sleek black style, this jacket is available in six additional colors, including a bubblegum pink and a vibrant, lapis blue, one of the season’s trendiest shades.

One customer, who happens to be a new mom, loves that despite its warmth, the puffer isn’t restrictive. “I'm able to move around in it while carrying my baby, [which is] a plus,” they wrote. Another shopper who has “long owned North Face jackets” called this one their favorite, noting that it’s “super warm and stylish.” They added that they’re “already contemplating purchasing [it] in another color.” And a customer who bought the Retro Nuptse Jacket for their goddaughter said that not only do they get “so many compliments on it,” but “some guy [from school] even offered to buy it from her.”

Lucky for you (and a certain classmate), this jacket is still in stock, but we’re predicting that won’t last for long. Buy yours today from The North Face before the popular, Hailey Bieber-approved jacket is gone.