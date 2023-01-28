Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on the No Pants Trend

The model's hair may be short, but her hemlines are shorter.

Hailey Bieber

As Hailey Bieber's hair gets shorter, so do her hemlines. It's a correlation that seemingly began after the supermodel cut her hair into a chin-grazing bob last week. Following the dramatic chop, Hailey stepped out in a pleated micro-miniskirt, and when she took a smidge off a couple of days later, Hailey's short-shorts were nearly nonexistent. And now, she's losing her pants all together. 

On Friday, Bieber was spotted on a stroll in New York City while putting her own spin on the no pants fashion trend. Dressed in one of her signature oversized leather jackets with a black V-neck sweater and a matching shirt that peeked out from underneath, Hailey wore just a pair of sheer tights on bottom. She finished off the look with her new go-to combination of white socks and black loafers, and accessorized with a pair of tiny tortoise sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

Hailey Bieber

Gold chunky earrings were visible as Hailey's swishy bob blew in the wind, while the rest of her minimal glam consisted of rosy cheeks, dewy skin, and long pale pink nails.  

Hailey first debuted her brand-new bob on TikTok. In a video cheekily captioned "oops," the model showed off her much shorter mane while wearing a University of Miami leather jacket, baggy sweatpants, the black sweater she's been wearing on repeat, and a pair of chunky blue dad sneakers.

