Hailey Bieber Welcomed 2023 in a Micro-Minidress With a Mock Thong

It may be 2023, but it looks like 2022's chaotic fashion trends are here to stay. And Hailey Bieber is one of the first among Hollywood's fashion girlies to carry over early aughts-inspired dressing (alongside Dua Lipa, who rang in the new year in a sequin, butt-baring dress).

On Monday, the model posted an Instagram roundup showing off some moments from her holiday break. The first slide captured Bieber posed in front of a decorated construction vehicle in her New Year's Eve outfit, which consisted of a black, spaghetti strap minidress with several cutouts and a strip of fabric along her lower back resembling a thong. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and wore her hair in an intricate updo with one face-framing strand.

The second image included a black-and-white shot of her snuggled into her husband Justin Bieber's lap on a chair in the snow, both bundled in snowboard gear. Other slides included a video of the beauty guru dancing with a "Happy New Year" headband, a snap of donuts, and several photos in which she wore parkas and cold-weather clothes.

"Holiday Dump ❄️☀️," she wrote alongside the carousel. "best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍"

Last week, the skincare entrepreneur shared a look from her holiday festivities. She posted a series of selfies to Instagram in which she wore a sheer brown dress with a draped handkerchief-like top layered over a G-string.