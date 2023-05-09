Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring

Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on May 9, 2023

There’s no denying it: Hailey Bieber is one of this era's fashion “It” girls. Her casual cool-girl allure is full of baseball caps, baggy silhouettes, and tiny tanks — and I want it all. Each piece is simple to style, making Bieber’s looks more than obtainable. The model’s recent ensemble (or should I say past two ensembles) was no different, as it featured everyday pieces that can be worn again and again. 

Stepping out in Los Angeles on both May 4 and 5, Bieber wore an athleisure-approved ‘fit featuring an oversized zip-up hoodie, mini shorts, and New Balance sneakers. Each set was uncomplicated and straight forward, drawing me in with its easy approach. In fact, they’re so good, I scoured the internet to find the best lookalike pieces — and they start at just $16.  

Shop Supermodel-Inspired Sneakers and Hoodies

These casual looks instantly reminded me of Princess Diana’s ‘80s fashion, as the oversized tops and itty bitty shorts create the ultimate athleisure look. This isn’t the first time Bieber has channeled Princess Di either, wearing variations of these sets in the past. I don’t blame her, as the huge hoodies offset the little bottoms perfectly, while the chunky shoes ground the style. 

The sweatshirt styling doesn't only point back to past fashion gurus, but it’s also great for spring. I would know as I own multiple, with one of my favorites being Alo Yoga’s Renown Heavy-Weight Full-Zip Hoodie. I leave the baggy hoodie on during chilly mornings and tie it around my waist as the weather warms up through the day. The cozy jacket is also great for layering over sports bras, offering the ideal amount of coverage. Sometimes, I even let it hang off of my shoulders for a laid-back vibe. Better yet, styles like this and Bieber’s can be worn again and again whether at home or going out. 

RENOWN HEAVY WEIGHT FULL ZIP HOODIE

Alo

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com

If the Alo Yoga pick is a bit of a splurge for you, you can also opt for this “very comfortable and soft” $18 Hanes hoodie that’s a best-seller on Amazon; shoppers recommend sizing up for the perfect oversized look.

Hanes XX-Large Full-Zip Hooded, EcoSmart Sweatshirt, Women's Comfortable Hoodie

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Bieber’s New Balance shoes are also the supermodel off-duty shoes of the moment. Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Kendall Jenner own a pair of these kicks and wear them on repeat. Bieber herself has worn the sneakers non-stop beyond these two times, styling them with a leather jacket and tube socks. 

I own two pairs of New Balance sneakers, similar to the 990v5 and  574 Core  styles. They really are as great as Bieber makes them seem — they’re super easy to pair with nearly everything in my wardrobe including dresses, jeans, and skirts. No matter how I style them, they’re a foolproof way to be trendy while looking chic and comfortable. But I have to warn you: these shoes are a hot commodity, and a pair even sold out while I was writing this story. So, if you have your eye on one of these New Balance picks, you better snag them while you can. 

New Balance Made in US 990v5

Zappos

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

So go ahead and make like Hailey by recreating your own model off-duty ‘fit with the above picks — you’ll be living your best cozy-girl life and never want to wear anything else.

