Hailey Bieber Paired Her Neon Green Bikini With a Highlighter Orange Bucket Hat

And a bright yellow manicure.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on March 11, 2023 @ 02:35PM
Like all of us, Hailey Bieber is ready for summer. But rather than just wishing for warmer days ahead, she's manifesting it with so many bikini photos. 

On Saturday, the model shared a slideshow of snapshots on Instagram from her current tropical vacation in an undisclosed paradise where the skies are sunny, the water is crystal clear, and the bathing suits are teeny-tiny. In the first image, Hailey wore a neon green two-piece consisting of a triangle string top and matching high-cut bottoms while posing on a see-through paddle board in the water. She paired the bright bikini with a highlighter orange bucket hat that shielded her new bob haircut from the sun and layers of beaded necklaces. 

Incorporating even more color into the mix with her beauty look, Hailey debuted a glossy buttercup yellow manicure. Sunburnt blush, pink lips, and glazed skin finished off her beach-day glam. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey sported a second swimwear look while blissfully taking in sunshine on the beach. In a photo taken from behind, Hailey sported an orange ombre string bikini, as she spread her arms out and closed her eyes with her head tilted back in euphoria. She accessorized with tiny hoops, and let her chin-grazing tresses blow in the wind.

Last summer, Hailey essentially lived in her bathing suit — from a cobalt blue bikini to a high-cut one-piece. And if the past is any indication of the future, we'd say there are plenty more swimwear moments to come.

