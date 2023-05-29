Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt

Nothing says summer more than a nautical-inspired outfit. And apparently Hailey Bieber got the memo.



Kicking off the unofficial start of the season with some chic maritime flair, the supermodel spent the holiday weekend aboard a boat, dressed for a day at sea. In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Hailey was seen lounging on deck wearing an updated spin on sailor stripes in a red and white striped off-the-shoulder sweater that featured a row of gold buttons down each its short sleeves. She paired the midriff-baring top with a distrusted denim miniskirt with frayed edges and a black belt wrapped around the waist.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

With a coordinating red lollipop in her mouth, Hailey accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a sleek, middle-parted bun neatly tied back with a ribbon.



Bieber shared more candid moments from her travels over Memorial Day Weekend with a recent content dump on Instagram, captioned: 🥖🥖👙 pt. 1 🤍." In one photo, the model was spotted back on land sporting another summertime 'fit that consisted of a white ruffled tie-front crop top with eyelet detailing, a pair of baggy low-rise jorts, and tiny black sunglasses. Meanwhile, another snap confirmed Hailey was keeping the sexy cardigan trend alive and well with an itty-bitty pink ribbed sweater.

Other highlights from Hailey's post included a video of her drinking a glass of wine while wearing an all-white outfit, as well as a clip of her refilling her glass directly from the barrel at a winery.