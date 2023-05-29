Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt

All while cruising around on a sailboat.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 29, 2023 @ 12:35PM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty

Nothing says summer more than a nautical-inspired outfit. And apparently Hailey Bieber got the memo. 

Kicking off the unofficial start of the season with some chic maritime flair, the supermodel spent the holiday weekend aboard a boat, dressed for a day at sea. In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Hailey was seen lounging on deck wearing an updated spin on sailor stripes in a red and white striped off-the-shoulder sweater that featured a row of gold buttons down each its short sleeves. She paired the midriff-baring top with a distrusted denim miniskirt with frayed edges and a black belt wrapped around the waist. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

With a coordinating red lollipop in her mouth, Hailey accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a sleek, middle-parted bun neatly tied back with a ribbon. 

Bieber shared more candid moments from her travels over Memorial Day Weekend with a recent content dump on Instagram, captioned: 🥖🥖👙 pt. 1 🤍." In one photo, the model was spotted back on land sporting another summertime 'fit that consisted of a white ruffled tie-front crop top with eyelet detailing, a pair of baggy low-rise jorts, and tiny black sunglasses. Meanwhile, another snap confirmed Hailey was keeping the sexy cardigan trend alive and well with an itty-bitty pink ribbed sweater.

Other highlights from Hailey's post included a video of her drinking a glass of wine while wearing an all-white outfit, as well as a clip of her refilling her glass directly from the barrel at a winery.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Gwyneth Paltrow Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow Went Topless In Wide-Leg Jeans
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Zendaya Bulgari Event
Zendaya Paired Her Black Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Gown With a Diamond Viper Necklace
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring String Bikini to the Beach
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Have Been Sporting This Trendy Collegiate Style Top and We Found A Similar Styles For $35 on Amazon
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Preppy Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 at Amazon
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Took 'Matrix' Dressing to the Next Level With an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Maxiskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Balanced Her Tiny Micro-Miniskirt With a Gigantic Camel Coat