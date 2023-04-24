Hailey Bieber Revived the Naked Dress With a Lacy, See-Through Slip and Matching Thong

While naked dresses are no stranger to the red carpet, there’s just something about rising temps that make the less-is-more trend feel more and more appealing for everyday wear come summertime. An easy, breezy frock that utilizes wearing as little clothing as possible (while still being completely covered)? Sign us — and apparently, Hailey Bieber — up.

Per usual, the supermodel proved to be ahead of the style curve when stepping out in West Hollywood hand-in-hand with husband Justin Bieber on Sunday in a completely see-through white lace slip dress. Serving a masterclass in how to make the revealing trend work for the streets, Bieber layered the slinky slip over a matching white bra and thong set styled with white crew socks and black sneakers. Coordinating black squoval sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, and simple hoop earrings tied the look together, and Hailey finished the ensemble by throwing a black bag over her shoulder.

For his part, Justin looked equally trendy for the occasion, sporting an oversized vintage tie-dyed Lollapalooza T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, and a backward baseball cap during the outing.

Although certainly notable, Hailey’s errand-running ensemble wasn’t the only thong-centric look she’s worn as of late. Just days prior, the Rhode founder posed in nothing but a white thong and cropped tank top set, ankle socks, and a slouchy leather jacket when sharing a spring-themed photo dump on Instagram.

Instagram/hailey bieber.

Captioned, “Spring has been rlly cute… and today we did a shoot for a new @rhode product coming soon 👀🤍✨✨✨✨✨✨,” the post also showed the A-lister wearing an itty-bitty black minidress, stopping to smell the flowers, and playing with her dogs.