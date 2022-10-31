Hailey Bieber Uses This Now-$20 Volumizing Mascara to Create Flirty Lashes for Date Night

Hailey Bieber is not one to shy away from sharing her current beauty favs. From her favorite makeup products to her skin care routine, the Rhode Skin founder is full of hidden beauty gems. Recently, Bieber shared a GRWM: date night edition on her YouTube channel, just in time for cuffing season.

In the video, sponsored by Milk Makeup, Bieber uses Milk Makeup Kush High-Volumizing Mascara, seemingly adding another product to our must-haves list. Milk Makeup is known for its affordable prices and cruelty-free, clean, and vegan formulas. Stamped as “Clean at Sephora,” this mascara is a fan favorite with over 10,000 raving ratings and over 126,000 likes. Now on sale for $20 exclusively for Sephora Beauty Insider members, this product will turn dull lashes into super thick and volumized ones.

Not only does this product help users achieve their desired lash look, but it’s also packed with “lash-caring” ingredients that provide nourishment with every wear. This mascara contains hemp-derived cannabis seed oil that conditions and provides all-day softness. It also has hollow heart-shaped fibers to achieve longer, thicker, falsie-inspired lashes and vegan beeswax to lock the fibers onto an eyelash and prevent product fallout.

In the GRWM, Bieber shared how much she loves this mascara. One of her favorite features is that the applicator has a “super fluffy” applicator brush with crisscross bristles that coat the entire length of each lash. In the video, Bieber said, “I usually only curl my lashes,” but wanted to do a little more for her date night. She applied the Kush Mascara to the top lashes, which lengthened and amplified her lashes with one single coat.

Shop now: $20–$26 with code SAVINGS (Originally $26); sephora.com and milkmakeup.com

One Sephora reviewer in search of a vegan mascara gave a stamp of approval, calling it “by far the coolest mascara I’ve ever owned.” Another reviewer who suffers from straight, stubby lashes gave it a five-star review. “This mascara works,” she said. “My lashes are full, black, and lifted!”

Shop now: $23–$29 with code SAVINGS (Originally $29); sephora.com and milkmakeup.com

Bieber is also a fan of the brand’s Future Fluid All-Over Medium-Coverage Hydrating Concealer, which she says provides the “right balance of coverage.” If you are hunting for a new concealer, buy this product with code: SAVINGS for 20 percent off at Sephora.

Shop now: $42; sephora.com

In addition, Bieber used the Simihaze Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in ‘red moon,’ calling it her favorite cream blush for fall. She applied the blush on her cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a natural look.

Overall, Bieber’s date night makeup is subtle, natural, and beginner-friendly.

Whether you have a romantic evening coming up or just adore this look, shop Milk Makeup and Simihaze products at Sephora while you can score 20 percent off for a limited time.