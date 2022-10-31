Hailey Bieber Uses This Now-$20 Volumizing Mascara to Create Flirty Lashes for Date Night

Get the falsies look, without the falsies.

By
Starr Savoy
starr savoy
Starr Savoy
Starr Savoy is a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Mascara
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is not one to shy away from sharing her current beauty favs. From her favorite makeup products to her skin care routine, the Rhode Skin founder is full of hidden beauty gems. Recently, Bieber shared a GRWM: date night edition on her YouTube channel, just in time for cuffing season. 

In the video, sponsored by Milk Makeup, Bieber uses Milk Makeup Kush High-Volumizing Mascara, seemingly adding another product to our must-haves list. Milk Makeup is known for its affordable prices and cruelty-free, clean, and vegan formulas. Stamped as “Clean at Sephora,” this mascara is a fan favorite with over 10,000 raving ratings and over 126,000 likes. Now on sale for $20 exclusively for Sephora Beauty Insider members, this product will turn dull lashes into super thick and volumized ones. 

Not only does this product help users achieve their desired lash look, but it’s also packed with “lash-caring” ingredients that provide nourishment with every wear. This mascara contains hemp-derived cannabis seed oil that conditions and provides all-day softness. It also has hollow heart-shaped fibers to achieve longer, thicker, falsie-inspired lashes and vegan beeswax to lock the fibers onto an eyelash and prevent product fallout. 

In the GRWM, Bieber shared how much she loves this mascara. One of her favorite features is that the applicator has a “super fluffy” applicator brush with crisscross bristles that coat the entire length of each lash. In the video, Bieber said, “I usually only curl my lashes,” but wanted to do a little more for her date night. She applied the Kush Mascara to the top lashes, which lengthened and amplified her lashes with one single coat. 

lash growth mascaras

Sephora

Shop now: $20–$26 with code SAVINGS (Originally $26); sephora.com and milkmakeup.com

One Sephora reviewer in search of a vegan mascara gave a stamp of approval, calling it “by far the coolest mascara I’ve ever owned.” Another reviewer who suffers from straight, stubby lashes gave it a five-star review. “This mascara works,” she said. “My lashes are full, black, and lifted!” 

MILK MAKEUP Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer

Sephora

Shop now: $23–$29 with code SAVINGS (Originally $29); sephora.com and milkmakeup.com

Bieber is also a fan of the brand’s Future Fluid All-Over Medium-Coverage Hydrating Concealer, which she says provides the “right balance of coverage.” If you are hunting for a new concealer, buy this product with code: SAVINGS for 20 percent off at Sephora. 

Simihaze Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo

Sephora

Shop now: $42; sephora.com 

In addition, Bieber used the Simihaze Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in ‘red moon,’ calling it her favorite cream blush for fall. She applied the blush on her cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a natural look.

Overall, Bieber’s date night makeup is subtle, natural, and beginner-friendly. 

Whether you have a romantic evening coming up or just adore this look, shop Milk Makeup and Simihaze products at Sephora while you can score 20 percent off for a limited time. 

Shop More InStyle Beauty Deals:

Related Articles
Simihaze Sephora
I'm a Beauty Editor, and I'm Calling It: This Under-the-Radar Makeup Brand Is Bound to Go Viral
Exa Macara Review
Of Course, This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Is Behind My All-Time Favorite Mascara
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
I’ve Been Testing Lash-Growth Serums for Months, and This One Is My Favorite
Rose Inc Holiday Skincare and Makeup Sets Starting at $20
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Holiday Gifting, Starting at $20
Best Mascaras for Short Eyelashes in 2022
The 16 Best Mascaras for Short Eyelashes in 2022
Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist Used This $20 Mascara to Give Her Ultra-Defined Lashes on the Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Sky-High Red Carpet Lashes Were Thanks to This $20 Mascara
Lancome Sale
The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here
Hailey Bieber Milk Blush
Here's How to Master Hailey Bieber's 2-Product Trick for Natural-Looking Blush
Best Vegan Makeup Brands
The 13 Best Vegan Makeup Brands and Products of 2022 For a Guilt-Free Routine
Hailey Bieber Says This Mascara Technique Is the Key to a “Fresh-Looking Face”
Hailey Bieber Says This Mascara Technique Is the Key to a "Fresh-Looking" Face
Best Clean Mascaras
The 9 Best Clean Mascaras of 2022 That Won't Run Down Your Face
I Wore This Newly Launched Vegan Concealer for 10+ Hours, and It Didnât Budge or Get Cakey
I Wore This Newly Launched Vegan Concealer for 10+ Hours, and It Didn’t Budge or Get Cakey
INS_WaterproofMascara_GROUPSHOT_tstaples
The 8 Best Waterproof Mascaras for Beautifully Defined Lashes That Last
This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look Five Times as Thick
This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look 5 Times as Thick
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
Rosie HW Rose Inc
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Brand Doubles as Skincare — and Everything’s on Sale for 25% Off