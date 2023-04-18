Hailey Bieber's "Glowy" Rosy Cheek Hack Includes This On-Sale, Multi-Purpose Blush Stick

Hailey Bieber is the epitome of glowing skin. The supermodel, who has employed complexion products from Milk Makeup to create ethereal looks in the past, recently shared her “go-to glowy blush makeup hack,” using two new shades from Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek Cream Blush Stick collection: Muse and Smirk. In a recent video, the supermodel demonstrated her breezy technique and proved the shades are a match made in makeup heaven. Like Bieber, I’ve incorporated both blushes into my regular rotation. Currently, both shades, in addition to nine other hues, are discounted at Sephora during its highly anticipated annual Savings Event. The sale, which is open to all Sephora Beauty Insiders as of today, ends Monday, April 24.

Sephora

Shop now: $19 for Rouge, $20 for VIB, $22 for Insiders (Originally $24); sephora.com

For the uninitiated: Sephora’s sale offers tiered discounts based on Beauty Insider status. Rouge members get 20 percent off; VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insider members receive 10 percent off.

Sephora

Shop now: $19 for Rouge, $20 for VIB, $22 for Insiders (Originally $24); sephora.com

The Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Cream Blush Sticks are tinted, multi-use formulas that impart a wash of semi-sheer, natural-looking color to lips and cheeks. Housed in a convenient, twist-top tube, the product lends itself to breezy, on-the-go application, making it a win for any makeup wearer — and, in my experience, a fastrack to instant glow, even on the go.

Smirk is a “dusty rose shimmer,” per the brand. In my experience, it’s a flattering flush that proves perfect for daily wear. Combined with Muse — an equally flattering shade described as “a deep burgundy,” the sticks are key elements of the supermodel’s “romantic” beauty look, and have since become staples for me, too.

The Milk Makeup sticks are integral to “one of [Bieber’s] favorite ways to achieve a glowy, rosy makeup look.” As she demonstrated in her tutorial, the product is highly buildable, blendable, and lends itself to combining two shades for a multidimensional, lit-from-within flush. “I really want it to look like I’m blushing,” Bieber shared, adding a few more swipes along her cheekbones to intensify the tint. Next, the supermodel swirled a large, fluffy blush brush over her cheeks, creating a diffused, natural-looking flush. To complete the look and intensify her “glow,” Bieber dabbed a glossy, iridescent highlighter on the high points of her face and brought the product “all the way down” her cheeks.

Speaking as someone who has slicked and blended Muse and Smirk à la Bieber, I absolutely recommend her go-to shade duo, and wholeheartedly advise snagging both while they’re on sale at Sephora for a limited time.

