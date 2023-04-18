Hailey Bieber's "Glowy" Rosy Cheek Hack Includes This On-Sale, Multi-Purpose Blush Stick

The supermodel called the look “romantic.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber milk makeup blush hack Sephora VIB sale
Photo:

Sephora

Hailey Bieber is the epitome of glowing skin. The supermodel, who has employed complexion products from Milk Makeup to create ethereal looks in the past, recently shared her “go-to glowy blush makeup hack,” using two new shades from Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek Cream Blush Stick collection: Muse and Smirk. In a recent video, the supermodel demonstrated her breezy technique and proved the shades are a match made in makeup heaven. Like Bieber, I’ve incorporated both blushes into my regular rotation. Currently, both shades, in addition to nine other hues, are discounted at Sephora during its highly anticipated annual Savings Event. The sale, which is open to all Sephora Beauty Insiders as of today, ends Monday, April 24.

MILK MAKEUP Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Sephora

Shop now: $19 for Rouge, $20 for VIB, $22 for Insiders (Originally $24); sephora.com

For the uninitiated: Sephora’s sale offers tiered discounts based on Beauty Insider status. Rouge members get 20 percent off; VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insider members receive 10 percent off. 

MILK MAKEUP Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Sephora

Shop now: $19 for Rouge, $20 for VIB, $22 for Insiders (Originally $24); sephora.com

The Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Cream Blush Sticks are tinted, multi-use formulas that impart a wash of semi-sheer, natural-looking color to lips and cheeks. Housed in a convenient, twist-top tube, the product lends itself to breezy, on-the-go application, making it a win for any makeup wearer — and, in my experience, a fastrack to instant glow, even on the go. 

Smirk is a “dusty rose shimmer,” per the brand. In my experience, it’s a flattering flush that proves perfect for daily wear. Combined with Muse — an equally flattering shade described as “a deep burgundy,” the sticks are key elements of the supermodel’s “romantic” beauty look, and have since become staples for me, too.

The Milk Makeup sticks are integral to “one of [Bieber’s] favorite ways to achieve a glowy, rosy makeup look.” As she demonstrated in her tutorial, the product is highly buildable, blendable, and lends itself to combining two shades for a multidimensional, lit-from-within flush. “I really want it to look like I’m blushing,” Bieber shared, adding a few more swipes along her cheekbones to intensify the tint. Next, the supermodel swirled a large, fluffy blush brush over her cheeks, creating a diffused, natural-looking flush. To complete the look and intensify her “glow,” Bieber dabbed a glossy, iridescent highlighter on the high points of her face and brought the product “all the way down” her cheeks.

Speaking as someone who has slicked and blended Muse and Smirk à la Bieber, I absolutely recommend her go-to shade duo, and wholeheartedly advise snagging both while they’re on sale at Sephora for a limited time. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Pillowtalk Megan Markle Amal Clooney Sephora Sale
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale
Related Articles
Pillowtalk Megan Markle Amal Clooney Sephora Sale
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale
Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny White Tank Top With the Baggiest Puddle Pants
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
I'm a beauty editor and after two years i finally need another bottle of this glow inducing serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’m on My Second Bottle of This Multitasking Serum From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
SJP Reformation Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Michelle Pfeifer westman blush for mature skin
Michelle Pfeiffer Calls This Blush One of Her “All-Time Favorites,” and Shoppers With Mature Skin Swear by It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Erborian BB Cream
66-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Lightweight BB Cream “Transforms” Wrinkled Skin
Lightweight Body Moisturizer
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Buttery Body Moisturizer “Immediately” Softens “Alligator Skin”
True Botanical SuperSea Brooke Shield Exclusive
Brooke Shields Says This Serum Makes Her Skin So “Firm” and “Sculpted,” I Had to Try It for Myself
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Tatcha Retinol Review
I Can’t Stop Staring at Myself During Zoom Meetings Because This Smoothing Serum Makes My Skin So Glowy