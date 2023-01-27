Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette

We can always count on Hailey Bieber for style inspiration, especially when it comes to her countless rule-breaking outfits (queue the pantsless date night outfit). Her latest look more than delivered.

For the Tiffany & Co. 'Lock' event in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday night, the Rhode Skincare founder demonstrated her own take on grunge in a tiny black bralette layered with a matching sheer long-sleeve crop top and a pair of low-rise black vinyl flared pants. The model accessorized with her go-to Tiffany jewelry: two-toned silver and gold hoops, a diamond-encrusted chain necklace, a couple of diamond bangles, and a smattering of gold rings, as well as a pair of black square-toed heels.

Even her glam was giving gothcore, as she styled her choppy, chin-grazing bob with textured strands that were paired with a dark smoky eye and highlighted cheekbones.

Before heading to the event, the model gave her followers a glimpse at a quick photoshoot from her bathroom. In the first snap, Bieber posed with a poker face as she tousled her bob, and in another shot, she flaunted her ab-baring outfit, which was followed by a clip of her combing her fingers through her hair as the camera zoomed in on her Tiffany pieces. The photo dump was captioned, “A night in 🇨🇦 @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock #tiffanypartner.”