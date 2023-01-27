Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette

Grunge meets gothcore.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 09:25AM
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event

We can always count on Hailey Bieber for style inspiration, especially when it comes to her countless rule-breaking outfits (queue the pantsless date night outfit). Her latest look more than delivered. 

For the Tiffany & Co. 'Lock' event in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday night, the Rhode Skincare founder demonstrated her own take on grunge in a tiny black bralette layered with a matching sheer long-sleeve crop top and a pair of low-rise black vinyl flared pants. The model accessorized with her go-to Tiffany jewelry: two-toned silver and gold hoops, a diamond-encrusted chain necklace, a couple of diamond bangles, and a smattering of gold rings, as well as a pair of black square-toed heels. 

Even her glam was giving gothcore, as she styled her choppy, chin-grazing bob with textured strands that were paired with a dark smoky eye and highlighted cheekbones. 

Before heading to the event, the model gave her followers a glimpse at a quick photoshoot from her bathroom. In the first snap, Bieber posed with a poker face as she tousled her bob, and in another shot, she flaunted her ab-baring outfit, which was followed by a clip of her combing her fingers through her hair as the camera zoomed in on her Tiffany pieces. The photo dump was captioned, “A night in 🇨🇦 @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock #tiffanypartner.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie