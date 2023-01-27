Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette Grunge meets gothcore. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 @ 09:25AM Pin Share Tweet Email We can always count on Hailey Bieber for style inspiration, especially when it comes to her countless rule-breaking outfits (queue the pantsless date night outfit). Her latest look more than delivered. For the Tiffany & Co. 'Lock' event in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday night, the Rhode Skincare founder demonstrated her own take on grunge in a tiny black bralette layered with a matching sheer long-sleeve crop top and a pair of low-rise black vinyl flared pants. The model accessorized with her go-to Tiffany jewelry: two-toned silver and gold hoops, a diamond-encrusted chain necklace, a couple of diamond bangles, and a smattering of gold rings, as well as a pair of black square-toed heels. Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong Even her glam was giving gothcore, as she styled her choppy, chin-grazing bob with textured strands that were paired with a dark smoky eye and highlighted cheekbones. Before heading to the event, the model gave her followers a glimpse at a quick photoshoot from her bathroom. In the first snap, Bieber posed with a poker face as she tousled her bob, and in another shot, she flaunted her ab-baring outfit, which was followed by a clip of her combing her fingers through her hair as the camera zoomed in on her Tiffany pieces. The photo dump was captioned, “A night in 🇨🇦 @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock #tiffanypartner.”