Hailey Bieber's Version of Workwear Includes a Micro Miniskirt and the Tiniest Bandeau Bra

It's been a busy week for Hailey Bieber work-wise. After announcing the launch of a new Rhode Beauty peptide lip treatment (passionfruit jelly) with a bikini photoshoot, the model-slash-entrepreneur hit the road for a series of events celebrating the global launch of her beauty brand in Canada.



And like any smart businesswoman, Hailey came prepared with a confidence-boosting outfit. Though, her version of workwear admittedly looks a little different than ours.



For a business dinner last night, Hailey chose a baby blue, three-piece skirt set by LaQuan Smith, which included a miniskirt with an asymmetrical waistband and a matching bandeau bra that highlighted her toned midriff. However, being the professional she is, Hailey topped off her itty-bitty outfit with an oversized blazer that looked more like a peacoat and a pair of sheer tights for slightly more coverage.

She accessorized with chunky gold earrings, and wore her chin-grazing bob in loose waves swept to the side. Her lips were as glazed as ever, while the rest of her glam consisted of flushed cheeks and a swipe of pinky-brown eyeshadow.



"@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦," Hailey captioned a slideshow showcasing her outfit on Instagram.



Later in the evening, Hailey changed into a second outfit and shared the full Saint Laurent look on her Instagram Stories. Punctuated by simply a hand-heart emoji, Hailey posed in a floor-length camel coat, which was worn over a skintight beige shirt and tiny leather shorts. A pair of black pointed-toe pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a waist-cinching black belt with a gold buckle provided the finishing touches.