Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués

Like all of us, Hailey Bieber showed up in her Sunday best for Easter yesterday. But unlike everyone else, Hailey's version of the holiday dress code didn't include your typical floral dress .

On Sunday, the model shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram story wishing her followers a Happy Easter. In the first slide, posing amongst the trees, Hailey wore a cream, strapless micro-minidress with a cutout smack dab in the middle of her chest and matching flower attachments on the bodice. She styled her chin-grazing bob straight and accessorized with crescent-shaped gold hoops.

Her initial post was followed by a video capturing a close-up of her glossy lips and rosy cheeks, as she sported the bunny ears filter.

Hailey Bieber/IG

Meanwhile, in a later snap, Hailey and her friend, Lauren Ratner (the head of the brand for Rhode Beauty), posed for a sunshine-filled selfie. While cheesing for the camera, Hailey further showed off the intricate corsage detailing on the bust of her dress.

Hailey Bieber/IG

While Hailey may have been fully dressed in her latest Instagram post, it comes just days after she stripped down for her new Rhode campaign. Earlier in the week, the model-slash-businesswoman promoted the launch of Rhode Beauty's passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment by sporting a teeny-tiny, orange string bikini with cat eye sunglasses, orange drop earrings, and pearl beaded necklaces. Before that? She wore nothing but a gold body chain, gold hoops, and a stack of bracelets.