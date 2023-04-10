Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués

A little bit egg-stra.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 09:54AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Like all of us, Hailey Bieber showed up in her Sunday best for Easter yesterday. But unlike everyone else, Hailey's version of the holiday dress code didn't include your typical floral dress .

On Sunday, the model shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram story wishing her followers a Happy Easter. In the first slide, posing amongst the trees, Hailey wore a cream, strapless micro-minidress with a cutout smack dab in the middle of her chest and matching flower attachments on the bodice. She styled her chin-grazing bob straight and accessorized with crescent-shaped gold hoops.

Her initial post was followed by a video capturing a close-up of her glossy lips and rosy cheeks, as she sported the bunny ears filter. 

Hailey Bieber Easter Outfit

Hailey Bieber/IG

Meanwhile, in a later snap, Hailey and her friend, Lauren Ratner (the head of the brand for Rhode Beauty), posed for a sunshine-filled selfie. While cheesing for the camera, Hailey further showed off the intricate corsage detailing on the bust of her dress. 

Hailey Bieber Easter

Hailey Bieber/IG

While Hailey may have been fully dressed in her latest Instagram post, it comes just days after she stripped down for her new Rhode campaign. Earlier in the week, the model-slash-businesswoman promoted the launch of Rhode Beauty's passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment by sporting a teeny-tiny, orange string bikini with cat eye sunglasses, orange drop earrings, and pearl beaded necklaces. Before that? She wore nothing but a gold body chain, gold hoops, and a stack of bracelets.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Slinkiest Baby Blue Slip Dress on Easter
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit Has a Midriff Cutout So Big, It's Basically a Bikini
Taraji P Henson Marc Jacobs
Taraji P. Henson Paired an Octopus Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store
Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Gigi Hadid Sari
Gigi Hadid Added Two Armloads of Bangles to Her Blingy Sari
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Went Topless in Her Latest Rhode Campaign
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time