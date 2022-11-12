Hailey Bieber Wore a Micro Minidress with the Biggest Moto Jacket

Running errands, 'Fast & Furious' style.

Published on November 12, 2022 @ 02:46PM
From Kate Moss to Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, a leather coat has long been a '90s supermodel wardrobe staple. And now, today's crop of models are following in their predecessors footsteps, but this time, rather than styling the moto coat with acid-wash skinny jeans, they're inventing an entirely new style pairing of an oversized jacket with a micro mini. 

As one of the main architects of the trend, Hailey Bieber demonstrated how to wear the big jacket, tiny dress combo while out running errands in Los Angeles this week. For the ultra-casual outing, she wore a black Balenciaga minidress (made even smaller, thanks to a side slit), black leather knee-high combat boots, tall white socks, and a sunny yellow Prada shoulder bag. But the pièce de résistance of her look was a baggy, black, white, and yellow-paneled motocross jacket that was so long it met the hemline of her dress.  

Adding even more edge to her outfit, Hailey painted her nails black and accessorized with itty-bitty black rectangular shades. Her brunette waves were worn down with a middle part and she paired her signature glazed lips with hardly any makeup. 

Over the past year, Hailey has become the queen of supersized outerwear. Back in March, she showed off her go big or go home style during Paris Fashion Week in a long leather trench coat — which she teamed with a single-buttoned blouse and loose-fitting patchwork jeans. Two months later, she was spotted in New York City wearing Prada's popular distressed leather jacket in two sizes too big, and, then most recently, in a croc-embossed take.  

