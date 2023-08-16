Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Micro-Mini Version of One of Her Best LBDs During Girls’ Night Out

Why mess with perfection?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 09:34AM
Hailey Bieber is seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

getty

Hailey Bieber knows more than anyone that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (see: her never-ending supply of summer-ready white dresses and impressive collection of dad sneakers), which is exactly why she opted to sport a mini version of one of her best LBD silhouettes when grabbing dinner with her girls in Santa Monica last night.

On Tuesday, the model was spotted heading to celebrity-beloved Giorgio Baldi with pals Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, and Lori Harvey in a shiny faux leather minidress. While the frock (which featured a curved strapless neckline and a split skirt overlay) was certainly a moment of its own, we couldn’t help but notice its similarity to the black Versace midi dress that Hailey wore when attending the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue back in April. 

Though Bieber wore her hair slicked back into sleek top knots when completing both looks, she opted to swap her Tiffany & Co. pearls for chunky black and gold stud earrings, sky-high black slingback heels, and her signature YSL black leather shoulder bag when styling the evening ensemble this time around. 

Winnie Harlow is seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Winnie Harlow is seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

getty

Harvey and Skye arrived in a similar fashion, with Lori wearing a one-shoulder black minidress and Justine stepping out in an off-the-shoulder crochet maxi, while Winnie brought the color in a multi-colored crochet sarong and matching bucket hat.

Hours prior, the Rhode founder slipped into yet another classic outfit combination when posing for an impromptu photoshoot at home. In the snaps, Hailey paired a super-cropped plain white T-shirt with midriff-baring low-rise blue jeans and gold hoop earrings. A pair of squoval-shaped black sunglasses rounded out her easy ‘fit, and Bieber donned a bronzy complexion and a glossy dark pink lip while wearing her brunette bob down straight with a side part.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Strawberry Girl
Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Tiegen's Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit Included a Major Underboob-Baring Cutout
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Showed Off Their BFF Style in Matching Leopard Heels
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Black Lingerie Set for Her Official Return to Victoria's Secret
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
LOTD: Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical Version of the Teeny, Tiny Skirt Hollywood Wore Non-Stop in 2022
Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical 2023 Version of the Miu Miu Micro Skirt
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own