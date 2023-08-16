Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Micro-Mini Version of One of Her Best LBDs During Girls’ Night Out

Hailey Bieber knows more than anyone that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (see: her never-ending supply of summer-ready white dresses and impressive collection of dad sneakers), which is exactly why she opted to sport a mini version of one of her best LBD silhouettes when grabbing dinner with her girls in Santa Monica last night.

On Tuesday, the model was spotted heading to celebrity-beloved Giorgio Baldi with pals Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, and Lori Harvey in a shiny faux leather minidress. While the frock (which featured a curved strapless neckline and a split skirt overlay) was certainly a moment of its own, we couldn’t help but notice its similarity to the black Versace midi dress that Hailey wore when attending the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue back in April.

Though Bieber wore her hair slicked back into sleek top knots when completing both looks, she opted to swap her Tiffany & Co. pearls for chunky black and gold stud earrings, sky-high black slingback heels, and her signature YSL black leather shoulder bag when styling the evening ensemble this time around.

Harvey and Skye arrived in a similar fashion, with Lori wearing a one-shoulder black minidress and Justine stepping out in an off-the-shoulder crochet maxi, while Winnie brought the color in a multi-colored crochet sarong and matching bucket hat.

Hours prior, the Rhode founder slipped into yet another classic outfit combination when posing for an impromptu photoshoot at home. In the snaps, Hailey paired a super-cropped plain white T-shirt with midriff-baring low-rise blue jeans and gold hoop earrings. A pair of squoval-shaped black sunglasses rounded out her easy ‘fit, and Bieber donned a bronzy complexion and a glossy dark pink lip while wearing her brunette bob down straight with a side part.