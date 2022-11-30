Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.

On Tuesday night, Bieber was spotted hand-in-hand with her husband Justin Bieber on their way to meet close friend Kendall Jenner for a bite at celeb-loved Nobu in Malibu. The supermodel opted to keep her outfit rather low-key for the occasion, sporting a bright orange, off-the-shoulder sweater dress that featured a warm, fuzzy texture and a micro-mini length. She accessorized the tiny frock with a pair of white ankle socks, black leather loafers, and a fuzzy baby blue bag, and she wore her hair slicked back into a middle-parted bun.

Justin also kept his look casual for the dinner outing, wearing a pair of baggy patchwork blue jeans paired with a gray zip-up hoodie and a bright pink beanie.

Hailey’s appearance came just hours after it was announced that she’d landed a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List for the success of her skincare line Rhode and her mastery of social media marketing. In the accompanying interview, the mogul shared that her business is “on track” to earn eight figures this year and opened up about the aspects of her brand she values most.

“I think it would be very easy for me to just approve something that’s 95% perfect and just be okay with the 95 instead of waiting for it to be 100%,” Bieber said. “What I’m learning is that the quality of this brand is really, really important to me.”