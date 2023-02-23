Hailey Bieber Wore a Micro-Mini LBD While Breaking a Major Fashion Rule

Hailey Bieber may be one of the most influential fashion darlings on the scene right now, but that didn’t stop her from breaking one major fashion rule (ahem, mixing tights with open-toe shoes) when grabbing dinner with her husband, Justin Bieber, in London.

On Wednesday, the model was spotted sporting the controversial look in question during a mid-week date night at London’s celeb-loved Chiltern Firehouse. While her bottom half — which consisted of a pair of sheer black tights and matching sky-high, peep-toe slingbacks — may have long been considered a huge fashion no-no, Bieber made it totally work by pairing the look with a form-fitting black latex dress that featured a one-shoulder design and a micro-mini length.

Gigantic circular gold earrings, a gold bracelet, and Hailey’s signature black YSL shoulder bag completed her look, and she opted to sport a no-makeup makeup look while wearing her hair down straight. For his part, Justin looked a bit more dressed down in a canary yellow zip-up sweatshirt, black leather pants, and white sneakers.

getty images

The outing comes amid a busy week for the pair, whose current visit across the pond has been filled with more than a few glamorous London Fashion Week activities. Earlier this week, the Biebers attended Moncler Genius’s latest show while both wearing puffy jackets from the brand's collection. While Hailey donned a sleeveless and cropped white version of the designer’s signature puff, which she layered over a black long-sleeve top and paired with an itty bitty miniskirt, Justin fully committed to the wintery look in a slouchy, full-length cobalt blue jacket.