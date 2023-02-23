Hailey Bieber Wore a Micro-Mini LBD While Breaking a Major Fashion Rule

This outfit says, "Whatever, those rules aren't real."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 11:26AM
Hailey Bieber tights and open toe heels london
Photo:

getty images

Hailey Bieber may be one of the most influential fashion darlings on the scene right now, but that didn’t stop her from breaking one major fashion rule (ahem, mixing tights with open-toe shoes) when grabbing dinner with her husband, Justin Bieber, in London.

On Wednesday, the model was spotted sporting the controversial look in question during a mid-week date night at London’s celeb-loved Chiltern Firehouse. While her bottom half  — which consisted of a pair of sheer black tights and matching sky-high, peep-toe slingbacks — may have long been considered a huge fashion no-no, Bieber made it totally work by pairing the look with a form-fitting black latex dress that featured a one-shoulder design and a micro-mini length. 

Gigantic circular gold earrings, a gold bracelet, and Hailey’s signature black YSL shoulder bag completed her look, and she opted to sport a no-makeup makeup look while wearing her hair down straight. For his part, Justin looked a bit more dressed down in a canary yellow zip-up sweatshirt, black leather pants, and white sneakers. 

Hailey Bieber london fashion week

getty images

The outing comes amid a busy week for the pair, whose current visit across the pond has been filled with more than a few glamorous London Fashion Week activities. Earlier this week, the Biebers attended Moncler Genius’s latest show while both wearing puffy jackets from the brand's collection. While Hailey donned a sleeveless and cropped white version of the designer’s signature puff, which she layered over a black long-sleeve top and paired with an itty bitty miniskirt, Justin fully committed to the wintery look in a slouchy, full-length cobalt blue jacket.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber london fashion week
Hailey Bieber Paired an Itty-Bitty Miniskirt With a Super Cropped Puffer Vest During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber giant bomber jacket short shorts
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Puffer Coat With the Tiniest Short Shorts
Hailey Bieber Kendall Jenner Hug at Super Bowl LVI
Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors
Kristen Stewart berlin film festival
Kristen Stewart Wore a Vibrant Tweed Set With Nothing Underneath
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress
Hailey Bieber Showed Off a Lip Gloss That Plumps Your Pout âFor Hours,â According to Shoppers
Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Makeup Included a Gloss That Shoppers Call “Instant Lip Filler”
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck
Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Hailey Bieber tiny leather shorts Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Shorts Are So Tiny That They Look Like Underwear
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on the No Pants Trend
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin