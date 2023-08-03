Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend

Jewelry is perhaps one of the most important elements when it comes to styling an outfit. Sure, it may be the smallest and daintiest, but that doesn't minimize jewelry's importance; it ties the look together and boosts the overall ensemble. That’s why finding the perfect jewelry is essential, and Hailey Bieber just highlighted the one piece we all need.

For her Vogue Japan cover, Bieber wore a thick gold cuff bracelet, which played into the metallic trend Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and even Beyoncé have been wearing. I’m not surprised, as metallic accessories have been taking over the fashion scene, flooding everyone’s wardrobes with disco ball-like pieces. Similar to the flashy shoes and gleaming bags we’ve been seeing, this glitzy bracelet draws the eye in the most subtle and practical way possible.

5 Hailey Bieber-Inspired Metallic Gold Cuff Bracelets

Even better, Bieber’s gold bangle doesn’t take a lot of effort to pull off; just look at the model’s full outfit for proof. She’s not wearing anything particularly groundbreaking, but the bracelet takes her ‘fit to the next level. I would know, as I recently wore a similar bangle with a tiered maxi dress. Sure, the frock was rather gorgeous, but all anyone could talk about was the metallic bracelet and where I got it from (Express, BTW). I’ve even paired the accessory with a plain T-shirt and jeans, and it had the same magic effect, proving it can elevate any outfit in seconds.

Even though gold cuffs look super luxe, you don’t have to drop loads of cash to secure a good find. To help you find your perfect accessory, I’m listing some of my favorite Bieber-inspired gold cuff bracelets, below.

Open Edit Wide Stretch Cuff Bracelet

Nordstrom

Get Bieber’s look with this Open Edit Stretch Cuff. It features the same chunky style as the model’s star Vogue cover accessory, complete with a 1.5-inch band width and 8-inch circumference, dipping slightly at the center. The material is covered in brushed gold-tone plating, giving your outfits a simple yet expensive-looking approach.

Rvzjy Gold Cuff Bracelet

Amazon

If the wavy design of Bieber’s bracelet is what originally caught your attention, you’re not going to want to pass up Rvzjy’s Gold Cuff Bracelet. The fashionable bangle includes diverted metal and a rippled design that adds dimension to the piece. Simultaneously, the shiny gold coating adds sparkle to your look, which shoppers call “very attractive” and “eye-catching.” The brand also has 19 other gold bracelet styles to choose from.

Baublebar Kaity Cuff Bracelet

Baublebar

If you like the bold, thick style but aren’t sure about the solid design, consider Baublebar’s Kaity Cuff Bracelet. The piece is made up of seven thin rows of gold strands that create the illusion of a layered look. Not only is it simple to wear, but it’s also 25 percent off during Baublebar’s Annual Friends and Family Sale with code BB25.

Long Tiantian Chunky Gold Cuff Bracelet

Amazon

Take Bieber’s style to the next level by opting for this unique take on metallic bangles. The ridged, spikey design is sure to get you loads of compliments and become your go-to accessory. An Amazon reviewer even said they “don’t love wearing jewelry,” but this bracelet is “fun and such a statement piece.” Even better, the hinge clasp makes putting this bracelet on simple and uncomplicated as opposed to sliding it on and off.

Saint Moran Auguste Bangle

Nordstrom

If you’re looking to splurge, don’t skip Saint Moran’s Auguste Bangle. Plated with 14-karat gold, the chunky, bubble-like bracelet catches the light and adds the perfect touch of glam to any look. And if you’re looking for a pair of earrings to style them with, the shape actually reminds me of Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union’s stand-out set — in the best way possible.

