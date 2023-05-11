Hailey Bieber Took 'Matrix' Dressing to the Next Level With an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Maxiskirt

Where's Keanu when you need him?

Updated on May 11, 2023 @ 11:39AM
It’s a well-known fact that Hailey Bieber has a flair for model-off-duty fashion and has basically become the quintessential queen of street wear (along with Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and EmRata). For example, her wardrobe is chock-full of unfussy basics, all things sheer, super slouchy denim, and micro-miniskirts. Her latest outing has her trading her oversized outwear (see: hoodie and hot pants combo.) for a head-to-toe black OOTN.

On Wednesday, during a date night with her husband, Justin Bieber in New York City, the off-duty model wore an all-leather everything outfit that included an itty-bitty twisted bra top and a slinky high-waisted maxiskirt and GIA BORGHINI pointy-toe, knee-high boots. Of course, even her bag and sunglasses (a crocodile-embossed handbag and simple oval shades) matched the stealthy, Matrix-adjacent aesthetic. Her go-to gold croissant earrings, wristwatch, and coordinating chunky bracelet completed the ensemble.

The model-turned-skincare mogul tucked her sleek straight bob behind her ears with a middle part, and she kept her glam super fresh with rosy cheeks, a glossy mauve lip, and her signature dewy skin.

For his part, Justin kept it casual with a white ribbed tank top and light-wash denim jeans, which he teamed with cream-colored duck boots and a black trucker hat. A vibrant red hoodie draped around his shoulders.

Ever since touching down in the Big Apple, Hailey has turned this city into her runway. Last month, she grabbed dinner at celebrity-beloved restaurant Carbone sporting the unofficial New York City uniform, and just yesterday, she made a smoothie run donning a very good look: an oversized, strong-shoulder coat and a tiny belted micro-miniskirt.

