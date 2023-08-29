Hailey Bieber Mastered Strawberry Girl Dressing by Pairing Her White Micro-Minidress With All Red Accessories

ICYMI, yesterday was “strawberry glaze day," and in true Hailey Bieber fashion, she made the streets of New York City her personal runway in honor of the Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment launch. The It girl’s strawberry-inspired looks kicked off with a glamorous monochromatic look that included a crimson off-the-shoulder dress with matching stilettos for an appearance on Good Morning America followed by a second flamin' red OOTD featuring a teeny-tiny strapless cherry-red minidress. For her third outfit of the day, Bieber stuck to the foodcore aesthetic in white-hot outfit with tomato girl accessories.

On Monday, while making her rounds in the Big Apple, the Rhode Beauty founder modeled a sleeveless white minidress with toga-like detailing and a tied waist. Hailey accessorized the tiny dress with accessories in the shade of the season: ruby-red pointed-toe kitten heel mules, a matching patent-leather baguette handbag, a coordinating manicure, a gold timepiece, tiny hoop earrings, and a dainty diamond anklet.

MEGA/GC Images

She styled her "cinnamon cookie butter" bob with a deep side-part and flipped-out ends, and for her glam, she continued the parade of her go-to "Strawberry Girl" makeup with flushed cheeks and glossy lips.

To commemorate the launch of her company's new Strawberry Lip Peptide Treatment, she posted a photo dump chock-full of strawberry-filled content that will surely make your stomach rumble. “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!! Feeling over the moon today🍓❤️ thank you thank you thank you!” she captioned the carousel of photos, alongside a video of her riding in a red convertible Corvette while biting into a Krispy Kreme strawberry donut — how fitting.