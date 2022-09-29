Add Hailey Bieber to the List of Supermodels Bringing Back This '90s-Inspired Combo

Loafers and crew socks have individually been some of 2022’s top trends. The chunky shoes are loved for their walkability and versatility — wear them with jeans or dress them up — while crew socks instantly add a fashionable touch to any shoe they’re paired with. So, to no one’s surprise, fashion’s most-looked-to have been combining the two.

This summer, Bella Hadid rarely left home without some iteration of the popular style, while Gen Z’s ‘It’ girl Emma Chamberlain wore the combo as part of her three-part outfit that quickly went viral. And just this week, Hailey Bieber paired the loafer and crew sock combo with a fall-ready outfit, cementing this trend as a year-round staple.

Recreating this look is twofold: You need both the shoes and the socks to get the supermodel-approved style. Luckily, we found both at a discounted price ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, with these customer-loved loafers that are up to 43 percent off.

The Franco Sarto Balin Loafers in black are the ideal chunky shoes for recreating this trend, and they’re nearly half off. The 1.5-inch heel gives you a little extra height while added cushioning improves the shoe’s comfort and walkability.

One customer loved that this loafer was instantly wearable, writing that the shoe had “no breaking-in period,” and that they didn’t “dig into my ankles or heels.” If you’ve ever owned loafers, you know how rare that is. But they weren’t the only person surprised by the high level of comfort. One customer wrote, “When I first put them on, I did not want to take them off. Seriously. I can't get over how great looking this shoe is with dress pants while being comfortable at the same time.”

But the supermodel-approved trend wouldn’t be complete without a pair of white crew socks. Luckily, this Hanes set of 10 is 38 percent off.

This classic sock has over 22,000 five-star reviews, and one customer even commented on how they wear them with loafers, writing, “These are the most comfortable socks I've ever bought. I wear loafers to work and [these] are a perfect fit. [They aren’t] overly thick…I hardly know they’re on.”

Pair the two and recreate this Hailey Bieber- and Bella Hadid-approved style for under $70. Get the Franco Sarto Balin loafers and a Hanes 10-pack at an unbeatable price ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

