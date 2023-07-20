Hailey Bieber Paired Her Little White Dress With Polarizing Flip-Flop Heels

Her summer style has officially hit its stride.

July 20, 2023
Hailey Bieber
This summer, Hailey Bieber has made her fair share of a few controversial footwear choices — from sporting socks with sandals on more than one occasion to plastic transparent heels. And yesterday, the supermodel was at it again, wearing yet another divisive shoe style. 

On Wednesday, Bieber stepped out for a dinner date with her husband Justin Bieber at L'Artusi in New York City in a pair of heeled thong sandals, also known as fashion flip-flops, that were white, strappy, and oh-so sexy. The minimalist '90s-era shoe began making its comeback in the late 2010s, and people either loved or hated them. 

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

Getty

Hailey, for what it's worth, is in the former camp, and paired hers with a little white dress that featured a tone-on-tone floral pattern, an asymmetrical cutout at the neckline, and a side slit. Really driving home the '90s theme, she accessorized with tiny sunglasses and an ankle bracelet. She styled her chin-length bob in tousled waves, while glowing skin and a swipe of pink lipgloss provided the finishing touches to her date-night glam.

Earlier that same day, Hailey was spotted out in a more casual yet still contentious look. For a daytime outing with Justin, Hailey wore a white cropped T-shirt that showed off her entire midriff with a pair of baggy and distressed jean shorts, a black braided Bottega Veneta shoulder bag, and chunky gold hoops. As for her feet? She slipped on a pair of black loafers, which were teamed with bright white socks that folded over just above her ankles for a kitsch-cool effect.   

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

Getty
