Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Casual Uniform Includes This Comfy Shoe, and We Found a Similar Pair for Under $50

I rotate between four footwear styles in my wardrobe: a pair of flats, kitten heels, and tennis shoes, but more than the rest, no matter the season, I reach for my beloved loafers. I'm not the only one who opts for the comfy low-to-the-ground shoe; Hailey Bieber has been spotted pairing loafers with jeans and a T-shirt on several occasions. At this point, we’re all basically waiting for Bieber to launch her own loafer brand, as she’s been seen in a pair so often. While it didn't take much influencing for Bieber to sell me on the shoe with her effortless styling, I’m always searching for an affordable option I can walk in for hours.

When looking for a quality pair to recreate Bieber's go-to outfit formula, I came across Lifestride's Margot Loafer on Amazon. Like Bieber's go-to Jil Sander loafer, Lifestride's have a clean and simple, easy-to-style design. They feature a cushiony and breathable foam insole, while delivering extra arch and 1-inch heel support. The flexible outsole allows you to walk, run, and dance comfortably without restricting the foot's natural movement. They're available in seven colors and prints, plus sizes 5 to 11 with wide options.

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $70); amazon.com

I have an entire Pinterest style board dedicated to the many ways loafers can be styled, and let me say, they are more than your dad's favorite work shoe. A frequenter on this inspiration board? Hailey Bieber, who has the androgynous shoe style down to a science. She previously styled a pair of loafers with a more street-style aesthetic, pairing them with a mini dress, oversized leather bomber, Chicago Bulls hat, and white tube socks. And on another occasion, she gave us a dolled-up preppy look, pairing a chunky loafer with a black mini dress and tall white socks. I often look to Bieber for innovative ways to take this professional footwear style outside of the office, and these simple loafers by Lifestride have the range to capture all her looks comfortably without breaking the bank.

While we know Hailey Bieber is a repeat loafer-wearer, Amazon shoppers are also getting their wear out of the work shoe. One reviewer who was tired of shoes digging into her skin and causing blisters said the Lifestride loafers are "the most comfortable dress shoes," adding that they’re "almost as comfortable as my sneakers but look a million times more professional." Another shopper said they "look forward to slipping the [Margot Loafers] on in the morning" because "they are very comfortable" and don't cause "irritation on the heels." A final reviewer said they were "comfortable all day," despite wearing them "straight out of the box" with "no socks, no rubbing, blisters, or breaking in."

Dress up your denim like Hailey Bieber with Lifestride's Margot Loafers, available for $48 on Amazon.

