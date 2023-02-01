Hailey Bieber's Shorts Are So Tiny That They Look Like Underwear

Hailey Bieber has never been one to mess around when it comes to hemlines (see: micro-miniskirts and itty-bitty dresses), and she just continued the trend by posing in the shortest possible short-shorts (if you can even call them that) when taking an Instagram Story mirror selfie.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Skin founder detailed her recent OOTD for her 50.4 million Instagram followers by snapping a picture of the full-body ‘fit live from her impressive closet. Serving total Matrix vibes, Bieber accessorized a plain heather white T-shirt with a pair of tiny belted leather shorts (slung well below her hip bones) and a matching leather trench coat — both from Ferragam’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Black pointy-toe Raf Simons pumps and a coordinating pair of skinny black sunglasses completed the look, and Hailey wore her freshly chopped chin-length bob down straight with a middle part.

“Sour,” she simply captioned the snap in black font, which was preceded by a close-up selfie of the model captioned, “sweet.” Other Story inclusions showed the A-lister enjoying a night out with friends, highlighting a Rhode Skin claw machine, and teasing new skincare products to come.

Bieber’s Instagram Story also came shortly before she shared a video to her feed in promotion of her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, which showed the model dancing around in a long-sleeve fuchsia crop top, black cargo pants, and a variety of the line’s newest offerings. “The latest styles of #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear are here! 🤍,” she aptly captioned the clip.