Hailey Bieber's Shorts Are So Tiny That They Look Like Underwear

Bottoms with range.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 03:48PM
Hailey Bieber tiny leather shorts Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/HAILEY BIEBER

Hailey Bieber has never been one to mess around when it comes to hemlines (see: micro-miniskirts and itty-bitty dresses), and she just continued the trend by posing in the shortest possible short-shorts (if you can even call them that) when taking an Instagram Story mirror selfie.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Skin founder detailed her recent OOTD for her 50.4 million Instagram followers by snapping a picture of the full-body ‘fit live from her impressive closet. Serving total Matrix vibes, Bieber accessorized a plain heather white T-shirt with a pair of tiny belted leather shorts (slung well below her hip bones) and a matching leather trench coat — both from Ferragam’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Black pointy-toe Raf Simons pumps and a coordinating pair of skinny black sunglasses completed the look, and Hailey wore her freshly chopped chin-length bob down straight with a middle part.

“Sour,” she simply captioned the snap in black font, which was preceded by a close-up selfie of the model captioned, “sweet.” Other Story inclusions showed the A-lister enjoying a night out with friends, highlighting a Rhode Skin claw machine, and teasing new skincare products to come.

Bieber’s Instagram Story also came shortly before she shared a video to her feed in promotion of her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, which showed the model dancing around in a long-sleeve fuchsia crop top, black cargo pants, and a variety of the line’s newest offerings. “The latest styles of #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear are here! 🤍,” she aptly captioned the clip.

Related Articles
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on the No Pants Trend
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Jennifer Lopez pantsuit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Professional Makeup Artists Swear by This Shopper-Loved âSofteningâ and âPlumpingâ Gloss
Shoppers Say Their “Lips Look Luscious” After One Swipe of This Best-Selling Plumping Product
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years