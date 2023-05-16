Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details

LBD, but make it anime.

Published on May 16, 2023
Hailey Bieber
While Hailey Bieber loves a little black dress (who doesn't?), the model never lets the wardrobe staple get boring (see: her micro-minidress and belt detail or her Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfit dripping in pearls and diamonds). Well, it looks like Bieber has done it again — this time taking a much more modern approach to the classic silhouette that featured a skin-tight, square-neck design and cartoon-like detailing along the neckline and midsection.

On Monday, Hailey stepped out for a date night in London with her husband Justin Bieber while wearing a sleek, knee-length LBD with a geometric neckline embellished with graphic velvet detailing resembling hands along the cups. Another design right below the midsection seam mirrored the neckline. Black stockings and pointy-toe heels completed her look, and she accessorized with a matching leather shoulder bag. Her bob was styled in a middle part with gentle waves, and her simple glam included her signature dewy skin and glossy pink lips.

For his part, Justin matched his wife in an oversized black leather jacket worn open to reveal a charcoal hoodie and a white tee. On the bottom, he opted for slouchy, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Just last week, the duo spent time in New York City where they were seen walking their two fur babies, Piggy Lou and Oscar. During the outing, Hailey perfected her model-off-duty style in a crop top, baggy jeans, and a beige blazer.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Dogs in New York City

Getty Images

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Bieber opened up about wanting kids "so bad" but being afraid of online hate after dealing with trolls herself.

"I literally cry about this all the time," she revealed. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

