Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned in the Unofficial Supermodel Leggings InStyle Editors Love, Too

They’re wardrobe-staple status.

Published on December 18, 2022 @ 12:00AM

Model off duty style has a new, (un)official uniform, as evidenced by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The supermodel duo twinned on a recent stroll in Beverly Hills, each of them sporting oversized outerwear and black, high-waisted leggings, which they tucked below white crew-length socks. Both models’ leggings are from Alo — a brand beloved by other stars, including Candice Swanepoel and Kaia Gerber, in addition to InStyle editors.

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com

Bieber’s pick, the Alosoft Lounge Legging, features a sky-high waistband with subtle ribbed detailing. These leggings are as comfortable as they are flattering: Made with Alo’s softest fabric to date, this legging boasts unparalleled velvety softness. True to their name, these leggings are perfect for lounging on the couch; they’re equally as good for the likes of hot yoga, too, thanks to the ultra-breathable, lightweight fabric. In addition to the supermodel’s black pair, the lounge legging is available in a striking heather gray hue, as well as two limited-edition colors: navy blue and emerald green. One shopper calls them the “best workout leggings around,” noting the extreme softness of the fabric. Another shopper simply calls them “absolutely fabulous.” 

High-Waist Airbrush Legging

High Waist Airbrush Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $98; aloyoga.com

Like Bieber, Jenner donned a classic black pair of leggings from Alo; specifically, the brand’s best-selling High-Waist Airbrush Legging. True to its name, the style offers a seamless, fluid look, thanks in part to its lack of visible side seaming and mildly compressive, flat-panel front. These leggings have wardrobe-staple potential, particularly because they can be dressed up or down. Pair them with a sports bra and you have an exercise ensemble; couple them with a cashmere sweater, et voila! Instant brunch outfit. 

However you wear them, these leggings are always flattering. In fact, they’re designed to smooth, sculpt, and lift via four-way stretch fabric that wears like a second skin. The front features a seamless flat panel and mild compression, which one shopper says “is just enough compression to make you feel snatched in.” Another shopper shares, “My sister stole them from me,” perhaps the strongest testament to genuinely fantastic leggings.

The takeaway: Look out for legging larcenists with these Alo styles (I’m watching you, sis). Or, better yet: Buy both supermodel-approved staples, gift one as a holiday gift, and get to twinning à la Bieber and Jenner.

