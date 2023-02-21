Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Paired an Itty Bitty Miniskirt With a Super Cropped Puffer Vest During Date Night With Justin London Fashion Week for date night? Casual. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 21, 2023 @ 11:33AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images You may have already heard of “business in the front, party in the back,” but now, Hailey Bieber is debuting a new kind of contradictory dressing: winter on the top, summer on the bottom. On Monday night, the supermodel stepped out for dinner after attending the Moncler Genius show during London Fashion Week in a look that could fit into multiple seasons. Arm-in-arm with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey left her legs on full display by sporting a tiny black Wardrobe.NYC miniskirt and strappy black Magda Butrym pumps (complete with a red flower affixed to each heel) on her bottom half while bundling up on top in a black long-sleeve shirt layered under a cropped white Moncler puffer vest. Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin A black leather handbag, oversized chunky silver hoop earrings, and a pair of skinny black Courréges sunnies — which she wore even while indoors — completed Bieber’s look, and she wore her chin-length brown hair straight and parted in a middle part. Following the puffer coat protocol, Justin also donned a Moncler jacket during the dinner date (although his was full-length and shiny blue) paired with simple blue jeans and white sneakers. While Hailey’s look was certainly eye-catching, it’s not the first time she’s paired a warm, bulky top with her tiniest bottoms — in fact, she did it on a separate occasion just days prior. Over the weekend, Bieber was spotted wearing a gigantic bomber jacket styled with itty bitty shorts, white ankle socks, and Prada mules during an errand run in Los Angeles. A YSL bag and sunglasses accessorized her laid-back ensemble, and she slicked her hair into a low bun to complete the sleek look.