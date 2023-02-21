Hailey Bieber Paired an Itty Bitty Miniskirt With a Super Cropped Puffer Vest During Date Night With Justin

You may have already heard of “business in the front, party in the back,” but now, Hailey Bieber is debuting a new kind of contradictory dressing: winter on the top, summer on the bottom.

On Monday night, the supermodel stepped out for dinner after attending the Moncler Genius show during London Fashion Week in a look that could fit into multiple seasons. Arm-in-arm with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey left her legs on full display by sporting a tiny black Wardrobe.NYC miniskirt and strappy black Magda Butrym pumps (complete with a red flower affixed to each heel) on her bottom half while bundling up on top in a black long-sleeve shirt layered under a cropped white Moncler puffer vest.

A black leather handbag, oversized chunky silver hoop earrings, and a pair of skinny black Courréges sunnies — which she wore even while indoors — completed Bieber’s look, and she wore her chin-length brown hair straight and parted in a middle part. Following the puffer coat protocol, Justin also donned a Moncler jacket during the dinner date (although his was full-length and shiny blue) paired with simple blue jeans and white sneakers.

While Hailey’s look was certainly eye-catching, it’s not the first time she’s paired a warm, bulky top with her tiniest bottoms — in fact, she did it on a separate occasion just days prior. Over the weekend, Bieber was spotted wearing a gigantic bomber jacket styled with itty bitty shorts, white ankle socks, and Prada mules during an errand run in Los Angeles. A YSL bag and sunglasses accessorized her laid-back ensemble, and she slicked her hair into a low bun to complete the sleek look.