Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now

Hailey Bieber is anything but lazy. The girl is on the go more times than I have been in the past two years, but that doesn’t mean the highly active model is immune to the appeal of the quick-and-easy “lazy girl" makeup routine. In fact, her busy lifestyle makes her the perfect candidate for an easy, peasy, under-10 minute ritual that still keeps her looking fresh-faced and glowy.

Dewy skin and plump lips are Bieber’s M.O., and we have some great news: The product the supermodel uses to achieve the latter is on major sale for a few more hours. No, I’m not talking about Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment, though that’s obviously one of her staples; instead, I’m referring to a small, 0.25-ounce tube of Image Skincare’s Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex that’s a key part of her “lazy-girl” routine.

In a TikTok, Bieber decided to skip lipstick because when you’re in a time crunch, the last thing you want to do is be stressed about filling in the perfect pout. Instead, she goes in with the easy-to-use multi-tasking Image balm that does all you could want from a gloss: It gives the lips a tint of color (in this case, a rosy tinge that looks so dreamy), moisturizes and softens for maximum kissability, and plumps thanks to the polypeptide complex that creates the illusion of a fuller pout. A true triple-threat, if you ask me.

As for how to use it? Simply apply a dab-dab in the morning and/or evening to enhance the appearance of your lips and give them a beautiful sheen. You can also layer it over your lipstick or lip liner à la Bieber to add a glossy finish.

The best part, aside from the balm’s multitasking capabilities? It’s currently on sale (or rather, super sale). It usually goes for $25, but is currently marked down to $21 — but that’s not the end of it. Right now, you can score an additional 30 percent off with the code IMAGE30, which means the Bieber-used balm can be yours for a reasonable $17.

