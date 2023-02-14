Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now

It's a triple threat beauty buy.

Hailey Bieber is anything but lazy. The girl is on the go more times than I have been in the past two years, but that doesn’t mean the highly active model is immune to the appeal of the quick-and-easy “lazy girl" makeup routine. In fact, her busy lifestyle makes her the perfect candidate for an easy, peasy, under-10 minute ritual that still keeps her looking fresh-faced and glowy. 

Dewy skin and plump lips are Bieber’s M.O., and we have some great news: The product the supermodel uses to achieve the latter is on major sale for a few more hours. No, I’m not talking about Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment, though that’s obviously one of her staples; instead, I’m referring to a small, 0.25-ounce tube of Image Skincare’s Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex that’s a key part of her “lazy-girl” routine. 

In a TikTok, Bieber decided to skip lipstick because when you’re in a time crunch, the last thing you want to do is be stressed about filling in the perfect pout. Instead, she goes in with the easy-to-use multi-tasking Image balm that does all you could want from a gloss: It gives the lips a tint of color (in this case, a rosy tinge that looks so dreamy), moisturizes and softens for maximum kissability, and plumps thanks to the polypeptide complex that creates the illusion of a fuller pout. A true triple-threat, if you ask me. 

IMAGE Skincare ORMEDIC® Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex

Skincare Essentials

Shop now: $17 with code IMAGE30 (Originally $25); skincareessentials.com

As for how to use it? Simply apply a dab-dab in the morning and/or evening to enhance the appearance of your lips and give them a beautiful sheen. You can also layer it over your lipstick or lip liner à la Bieber to add a glossy finish. 

The best part, aside from the balm’s multitasking capabilities? It’s currently on sale (or rather, super sale). It usually goes for $25, but is currently marked down to $21 — but that’s not the end of it. Right now, you can score an additional 30 percent off with the code IMAGE30, which means the Bieber-used balm can be yours for a reasonable $17. 

Shop it here before the price goes back up soon. And BTW, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bieber’s also stocking up on it right now. Plump, rosy lips are just a click away.

