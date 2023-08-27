Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Is Now Almost Red

Landing on the perfect hair color sometimes takes more than one trip to the salon. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who seemingly dyed her tresses even redder after initially debuting a new "cinnamon cookie butter" shade just a few weeks ago.



On Saturday, Bieber, who recently returned from her girls' trip to Mexico, stepped out for dinner with fellow models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, and her bronzed glow wasn't the only thing different about her appearance. Her hair, which used to lean more brunette with a copper tint, is seemingly now almost a full-on red tone. It could, of course, be because of the flash from the paparazzi camera, or the fact that she wore a minidress in an orange and yellow print.

Getty

Either way, Hailey looks amazing.



She accessorized with a bright orange clutch, white thong sandals, chunky gold earrings, and her new go-to diamond-encrusted "B" necklace. A crimson-red manicure and pedicure, as well as rosy cheeks and a dark pink lip rounded out her girls' night glam.

Earlier this month, Hailey's colorist Matt Rez spoke to InStyle about her new hair color, describing it as "a combination of caramel and gold tones with a copper reflection." As for the food-inspired name, he added, "We were thinking of something good for fall that's warm, and as we thought about what to call it, we went back and forth. We finally decided: 'Let's do cinnamon cookie butter!'"

