Hailey Bieber Grunged Up a Classic '80s Workwear Look With Low-Rise, Zip-Up Pants

Hailey Bieber has a knack for perfecting unconventional workwear outfits — from undone vests and slacks to business casual cut-out dresses. And her most recent look is the perfect fall office formula with an '80s-inspired blazer on top and a '90s grunge twist on the bottom.

On Thursday the skincare mogul went for a stroll in Los Angeles in an oversized, black-and-white checkered blazer with shoulder pads which she wore over a white, ab-baring crop top. Her long baggy trousers with zip-up detailing and clunky black books grungified the look that she accessorized with retro-looking gold square earrings, matching bangles, a baguette bag, and skinny oval sunnies. Her hair was slicked back into a middle-parted bun and she opted for her usual simple, dewy glam.

The model is putting her impeccable fashion sense to use by teaming up with WARDROBE.NYC for a collection that incapsulate's Bieber's classic style for easy emulation. "Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!!" Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images in which she models the line. "These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do."

In a separate post, the brand described the collaboration as "a collection of timeless essentials to wear every day. Crafted in Italian textiles, and made in Europe. Available as individual pieces and in wardrobes."