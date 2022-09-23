Hailey Bieber Grunged Up a Classic '80s Workwear Look With Low-Rise, Zip-Up Pants

'80s on top, '90s on the bottom.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 @ 10:41AM
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Splash News

Hailey Bieber has a knack for perfecting unconventional workwear outfits — from undone vests and slacks to business casual cut-out dresses. And her most recent look is the perfect fall office formula with an '80s-inspired blazer on top and a '90s grunge twist on the bottom.

On Thursday the skincare mogul went for a stroll in Los Angeles in an oversized, black-and-white checkered blazer with shoulder pads which she wore over a white, ab-baring crop top. Her long baggy trousers with zip-up detailing and clunky black books grungified the look that she accessorized with retro-looking gold square earrings, matching bangles, a baguette bag, and skinny oval sunnies. Her hair was slicked back into a middle-parted bun and she opted for her usual simple, dewy glam.

The model is putting her impeccable fashion sense to use by teaming up with WARDROBE.NYC for a collection that incapsulate's Bieber's classic style for easy emulation. "Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!!" Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images in which she models the line. "These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do."

In a separate post, the brand described the collaboration as "a collection of timeless essentials to wear every day. Crafted in Italian textiles, and made in Europe. Available as individual pieces and in wardrobes."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Hailey Bieber Wearing Justin's Pants
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Husband Justin's Pants with a Tiny Crop Top
FUTURE OF FASHION: Everyone is Dressing like Kim Possible
Everyone Is Dressing Like Kim Possible Right Now
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, Acording to Stylists
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Idaho Vacation Bucket Hats Low-Rise Pants Walking Together
Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Viral "Brownie Glazed" Lips Might Just Be the Next Big Fall Makeup Trend
hailey bieber mirror pic
Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
Gigi Hadid Sweater Vest Bucket Hat Jeans Walking New York City
Gigi Hadid Took a Page Out of Her Sister Bella's Book With a Y2K Skater Outfit
White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item
White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item — and They're Set to Be a Fall Staple, Too
You Probably Already Have Fall 2022’s Top Trends in Your Closet — Because They’re All Basic Staples
You Probably Already Have Fall 2022's Top Trends in Your Closet — Because They're All Basic Staples
Hailey Bieber Instagram pink dress big blazer
Hailey Bieber's Take on Business Casual Includes a Micro Mini and an Oversized Blazer
Kate Hudson Fall Outfit
It Looks Like Kate Hudson Is Ready for Fall — and Now We Are, Too
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Matched Her Bra to Her Low-Rise Micro Miniskirt in Miu Miu's Latest Campaign
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45