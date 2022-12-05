Hailey Bieber’s Perfectly Dewy Skin Almost Outshined Her Backless Sequin Gown

From LBDs to “expensive brunette” dye jobs, no one knows the value of a timeless staple (in the fashion or beauty realm) quite like Hailey Bieber. And further proving that some trends never go out of style, the supermodel just posed in the hottest backless dress complete with one consistently sought-after accessory: a clear, dewy complexion.

On Saturday, Bieber shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing one seriously sexy OOTN (outfit of the night) from a trip to Miami captioned, “going sleep til Christmas.” In the accompanying photos and videos, the model flexed her posing chops in the mirror while wearing a backless hunter-green Bottega Veneta sequin dress that featured a scoop neck design and a mini, mid-thigh length.

A chunky twisted silver necklace, simple diamond earrings, and silver cuff bracelets (all from Tiffany & Co.) added to the holiday look’s shimmer, and Hailey finished the ensemble by accentuating her glowing skin with some bronzy glam and parting her blown-out hair on the side.

While the model looked as stunning as ever in the photos, her post comes just days after she used the social media platform to explain a recent health complication.

On Monday, Hailey posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, in which she revealed her midsection. “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote on the photo. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

She continued, “It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways ... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”