Hailey Bieber Wore a Gold Strapless Dress With Double the Ab-Baring Cutouts

Two — whether you're talking about people or shoes — is always better than one in almost any instance. And apparently Hailey Bieber is a believer of this adage, and put it into practice when picking out her outfit yesterday.



On Sunday, the model shared a collection of snapshots of her OOTD on Instagram, which included a gold strapless dress with ruched fabric, a figure-hugging silhouette, and not one but two cutouts at the midsection (the first showed off her upper abdomen, while the second highlighted her belly button). Hailey accessorized with a pair of matching chunky gold earrings, a woven shoulder bag, and a fresh summer tan.



Hailey Bieber Instagram

As for glam, she slicked her brunette hair back into a bun with a middle part while experimenting with the new latte makeup trend, which is basically just a bronzed, neutral look. In addition to her smoky brown eyeshadow, Hailey included a nude glossy lip and contoured skin.

"latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe 🧸," Bieber captioned her post.

This summer, Hailey has been all about the natural makeup look. Whether on the beach or stuck in traffic, the Rhode Skin founder has been putting her signature glazed donut complexion at the forefront of her beauty routine all season long, even captioning one of her many photo dumps: "skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat."

Now, that's mantra to live by.