Hailey Bieber Wore a Gold Strapless Dress With Double the Ab-Baring Cutouts

Two is better than one.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 17, 2023 @ 08:16AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Two — whether you're talking about people or shoes — is always better than one in almost any instance. And apparently Hailey Bieber is a believer of this adage, and put it into practice when picking out her outfit yesterday. 

On Sunday, the model shared a collection of snapshots of her OOTD on Instagram, which included a gold strapless dress with ruched fabric, a figure-hugging silhouette, and not one but two cutouts at the midsection (the first showed off her upper abdomen, while the second highlighted her belly button). Hailey accessorized with a pair of matching chunky gold earrings, a woven shoulder bag, and a fresh summer tan.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

As for glam, she slicked her brunette hair back into a bun with a middle part while experimenting with the new latte makeup trend, which is basically just a bronzed, neutral look. In addition to her smoky brown eyeshadow, Hailey included a nude glossy lip and contoured skin.

"latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe 🧸," Bieber captioned her post. 

This summer, Hailey has been all about the natural makeup look. Whether on the beach or stuck in traffic, the Rhode Skin founder has been putting her signature glazed donut complexion at the forefront of her beauty routine all season long, even captioning one of her many photo dumps: "skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat."

Now, that's mantra to live by.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Hailey Bieber IG Tube Top
Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe Includes Slouchy Denim Shorts and Tube Tops
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Gave Big Dad Energy
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy
NEWS: Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Traded in Her Signature LBD for a Black Halter Top and Matching Slouchy Trousers
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Cutout Gown Featured a Not-So-Subtle Flash of Skin
Prime Day Hero
The 300 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including Laneige, Olaplex, and More for Up to 80% Off
The Best Beach Sandals
The 16 Best Beach Sandals in 2023
Prime Day
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 300 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Up to 88% Off
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Lost" Vacation Photos Included a Thong Bikini Snapshot
InStyle Best Makeup Products _ makeup products in a collage on a gray background
The Best Makeup Products of 2023