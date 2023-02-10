Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style

It seems like every week, Hailey Bieber is influencing us to do something new — cut our hair, wear a naked dress, request a convoluted color from our nail tech — and this one seems to be proving no different. But while the other trends were committal, risqué, and sometimes pricey, the latest is easy to incorporate into any look, and the inspiration behind it might surprise you.

It’s hard for an accessory to stand out amongst a sea of Barbie-core pink flowers, but when the supermodel and Rhode Beauty founder paired that halter dress with a chunky pair of gold hoops, we couldn’t help but be drawn to them. The croissant-inspired earrings — which, as the name implies, are shaped like the classic breakfast treat — have been a Bieber staple since the New Year, seen all over her Instagram and TikTok (more than a few times). Given both her trend-setting status and commitment to these earrings, we have a feeling spring will be seeing a lot more of this twisty-turvy statement piece.

While Bieber, per the brand, has been rocking a pair from Jennifer Zeuner, which you can grab from Saks for $176, we found a few cheaper alternatives for the trending hoop. From Mejuri to Amazon, these Bieber-inspired earrings start at just $8.

Believe it or not, you can get the style for under $15 at both Target and Amazon. Both are nickel-free, feature butterfly-backs, and loved by shoppers. Target customers describe its pair as their “go-to hoops” and a “staple,” with one noting how pleasantly surprised they were given the price point, writing, “I [wear] them all day and they [don’t] hurt my ears…They pull together my outfits and make me feel put together without too much effort.” And on Amazon, shoppers can’t stop raving about the quality. “They look really expensive without the high price point, [and are] also comfortable,” wrote one, while another who called them a “great buy,” said, “the quality is great, [they] feel and look expensive.”

Target

$8; target.com

Amazon

$13; amazon.com

My personal pick is this chunky earring from Studs, which is sold as a single. Aside from a few statement earrings, this brand makes up nearly my entire jewelry collection thanks to its sensitive skin-friendly pieces. While most cheap earrings irritate my ears within an hour, I can wear these for literal months without ever thinking about (or feeling) them. This option features a hinge closure and is finished in 14K gold.

Studs

$28; studs.com

Mejuri is the brand for fine jewelry at a reasonable price point, which it’s able to do by working directly with jewelers, removing pricey middle-men from the process. The affordable, luxury brand has been worn by everyone from Oprah to Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson, and its Croissant Dôme Hoops are a favorite among its shoppers, with hundreds of five-star ratings. “They are the perfect hoop for every day, they go with everything, and the quality is amazing,” said one customer. Another loved the “high-quality” gold’s “beautiful, shiny finish,” as well as the light weight, which made them “comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.”

Mejuri

$78; mejuri.com

If your jewelry collection could use a refresh, add a pair of these Hailey Bieber-inspired gold hoops, with prices starting at just $8.

