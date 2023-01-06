Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School

It’s giving Keanu Reeves-meets-Victoria’s Secret.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Matrix-Inspired Coat With This Surprising Pant Trend
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s only the first week of January and a number of things that were not on my 2023 Bingo card have happened already: a fist fight between two princes, Katie Holmes heading into the new year with a comically oversized bag, fuzzy hats trending, oh my! And now, once again doing what I could have never predicted, Hailey Bieber surprised us all by pairing her Matrix-like leather trench coat with an early-aughts pant trend. It’s Keanu Reeves-meets-Victoria’s Secret Pink circa 2008 and, once again to my surprise, I’m kind of loving it.

While recently out in Los Angeles, the model wore a Saint Laurent trench with Set Active’s sold-out Sportbody Flare Leggings, mixing high-end designer with comfortable athleisure in the most unexpected way. Wanting to recreate the look, I set out to find a similar style I could pair with one of these trenches, and found a shopper-loved, Bieber-inspired pair that is currently on sale at Amazon.

Topyogas Bootleg V Crossover High Waisted Flare Yoga Pants Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Topyoga’s flare leggings, which feature an exaggerated leg and crossover waist, are now 16 percent off. These pants are available in 11 colors, including a classic black, trendy chocolate, and dark olive and made of a moisture-wicking nylon, spandex blend that gives them workout-ready stretchiness. They also happen to be a customer favorite, with over 5,100 five-star ratings.

Shoppers have been consistently impressed with the quality of these leggings, with one calling them “by far the best pair” they own, writing, “These are really thick and stretchy [and the] material is very butter soft.” Another, who says that they’ve turned all of their friends onto these and are on their second pair calls them, “very well priced for the quality that you get.”

In addition to the material, shoppers rave about the crossover waistband, which one calls “flattering especially if you have a thick waist” as it gives you a “snatched” look. Another noted that in addition to the crossover detail looking “super cute” it also ensures that these “don’t slide down,” making them great for work, workouts, and everything in between. 

Recreate Hailey Bieber’s look with your favorite leather jacket and these shopper-loved flare leggings while they’re on sale for just $25.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
Amazon Activewear Section
Amazon Just Restocked Its Activewear Section With Trendy Clothes, Sneakers, and Accessories, Starting at $14
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Lost" Vacation Photos Included a Thong Bikini Snapshot
Hailey Bieber Faux Fur Boots
Hailey Bieber Just Proved Inside-Out Boots Are Set for Big Things in 2023
I'm a Jeans Devotee, but I'm Buying This 32-Percent-Off Amazon Sweater Dress with TK Perfect Ratings
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29
InStyle Readers Can Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand on Sale With an Exclusive Promo Code
Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber Wears This Brand, but Only InStyle Readers Can Shop It for Less
Freelance: This Wireless, Strapless Bra Actually Holds and Supports My 38DD Boobs
This Strapless Bra Actually Supports My 38DD Boobs In a Flattering Way — and It’s Under $20 at Amazon
Amazon best-selling $25 leggings
Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say
Hailey Bieber Leather Trench Coat and Bra Top January 3 Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl
Hailey Biebers New Years Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call âWorth Every Pennyâ
Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”
Popular $10 Amazon leggings
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
Hailey Bieber Oversized Saint Laurent Coat Aspen
Hailey Bieber's Version of Aprés-Ski Fashion Included a Black Coat With the Most Exaggerated Shoulders
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
Hailey Bieber New Year's Eve Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber Welcomed 2023 in a Micro-Minidress With a Mock Thong
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon