Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School

It’s only the first week of January and a number of things that were not on my 2023 Bingo card have happened already: a fist fight between two princes, Katie Holmes heading into the new year with a comically oversized bag, fuzzy hats trending, oh my! And now, once again doing what I could have never predicted, Hailey Bieber surprised us all by pairing her Matrix-like leather trench coat with an early-aughts pant trend. It’s Keanu Reeves-meets-Victoria’s Secret Pink circa 2008 and, once again to my surprise, I’m kind of loving it.

While recently out in Los Angeles, the model wore a Saint Laurent trench with Set Active’s sold-out Sportbody Flare Leggings, mixing high-end designer with comfortable athleisure in the most unexpected way. Wanting to recreate the look, I set out to find a similar style I could pair with one of these trenches, and found a shopper-loved, Bieber-inspired pair that is currently on sale at Amazon.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Topyoga’s flare leggings, which feature an exaggerated leg and crossover waist, are now 16 percent off. These pants are available in 11 colors, including a classic black, trendy chocolate, and dark olive and made of a moisture-wicking nylon, spandex blend that gives them workout-ready stretchiness. They also happen to be a customer favorite, with over 5,100 five-star ratings.

Shoppers have been consistently impressed with the quality of these leggings, with one calling them “by far the best pair” they own, writing, “These are really thick and stretchy [and the] material is very butter soft.” Another, who says that they’ve turned all of their friends onto these and are on their second pair calls them, “very well priced for the quality that you get.”

In addition to the material, shoppers rave about the crossover waistband, which one calls “flattering especially if you have a thick waist” as it gives you a “snatched” look. Another noted that in addition to the crossover detail looking “super cute” it also ensures that these “don’t slide down,” making them great for work, workouts, and everything in between.

Recreate Hailey Bieber’s look with your favorite leather jacket and these shopper-loved flare leggings while they’re on sale for just $25.