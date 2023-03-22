Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia

Extra points for the authentic old fashioned headphones.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 03:34PM
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Photo:

Renell Medrano for FILA

Hailey Bieber has a knack for taking loungewear and making it feel very fashion, from her pantsless hoodie looks to her go-to hot-pants Pilates uniform. The athleisure connoisseur partnered with FILA back in Fall 2022 for a global campaign (that she styled alongside Dani Michelle), and now, never-before-seen photos from the shoot are making the rounds on the internet.

In one snap, Bieber's navy blue pleated miniskirt and crimson sports bra create a Sporty Spice-approved ensemble that screams after-school tennis lessons. Bieber added a matching crewneck, which she threw over her shoulders, and old fashioned headphones to give the look a dose of '90s nostalgia. She aptly styled her hair in braided pigtails and accessorized with a watch and gold choker.

In another unreleased image, Bieber lounges on the ground in rolled over khaki pants styled with a red cropped sweatshirt with FILA emblazoned across the chest. Her hair was worn down and straight with a middle part.

Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign

Renell Medrano for FILA

According to a press release, some of the shoot's retro statement pieces, like the cropped pullover, were recreations of iconic FILA designs. Select styles inspired by the shoot with Bieber are available now.

“My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe,” Bieber said in a press release at the time. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style.” 

You can now shop her edit at www.fila.com.

Related Articles
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Version of an LBD Included a Turtleneck and Bell-Shaped Sleeves
Kate Middleton White Blazer
Kate Middleton Marked the Start of Spring With Her Favorite White Blazer
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Hailey Bieber Asics Gel Kayano first person
I Tried Hailey Bieber’s Always Sold-Out Sneaker Pick, and It's Ridiculously Comfy — Even After a 13-Mile Walk
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Zaya Wade
Make Way — Zaya Wade Is Coming Through
Kate Middleton Commonwealth Games 2023 Ceremony
Kate Middleton Looked Ready For Spring in Floral Peplum Skirt Suit
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Neon Green Bikini With a Highlighter Orange Bucket Hat
Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid
Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?