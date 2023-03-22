Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia

Hailey Bieber has a knack for taking loungewear and making it feel very fashion, from her pantsless hoodie looks to her go-to hot-pants Pilates uniform. The athleisure connoisseur partnered with FILA back in Fall 2022 for a global campaign (that she styled alongside Dani Michelle), and now, never-before-seen photos from the shoot are making the rounds on the internet.

In one snap, Bieber's navy blue pleated miniskirt and crimson sports bra create a Sporty Spice-approved ensemble that screams after-school tennis lessons. Bieber added a matching crewneck, which she threw over her shoulders, and old fashioned headphones to give the look a dose of '90s nostalgia. She aptly styled her hair in braided pigtails and accessorized with a watch and gold choker.

In another unreleased image, Bieber lounges on the ground in rolled over khaki pants styled with a red cropped sweatshirt with FILA emblazoned across the chest. Her hair was worn down and straight with a middle part.

Renell Medrano for FILA

According to a press release, some of the shoot's retro statement pieces, like the cropped pullover, were recreations of iconic FILA designs. Select styles inspired by the shoot with Bieber are available now.

“My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe,” Bieber said in a press release at the time. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style.”

You can now shop her edit at www.fila.com.