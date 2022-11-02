Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Is Already Getting in the Holiday Spirit With Festive Lingerie Goodbye Halloween, hello holiday season. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 @ 11:26AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret Almost as soon as the clock struck midnight on Halloween, Hailey Bieber went from a Dior flower girl and a Versace vampire to a holiday sprite in the blink of an eye (well, an Instagram post). On Tuesday, Bieber shared a sexy photo from the Victoria's Secret holiday campaign that captured her in a forest green sheer-and-lace lingerie bodysuit with logo straps and built-in garter clips that attached to sheer black thigh-high stockings trimmed with lace and adorned with a rhinestone "VS." She completed the festive look with bedazzled, pointy-toe pumps and a black choker with a diamond and pearl pendant. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves, and she kept her glam simple, opting for a no-makeup, makeup look. "Share The Joy this holiday season 🤍 @victoriassecret," she wrote alongside the photo that was shot by photographer Camille Summers-Valli. Hailey Bieber Wore a Completely See-Through Maxi Dress Over Nothing But a Black Bra and Underwear Set The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, started off the holiday season with an early present: By welcoming a new puppy named Piggy Lou into their family. In a photo from Hailey's Instagram Story obtained by People, Justin held up the dog who wore a pink pig costume. "This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey wrote, referring to the couple's dog who they've had since 2018. "Piggy Lou Bieber." Justin also gave fans a peek at the pup in his Halloween Instagram post, which consisted of a carousel of him and Hailey in their costumes (Cookie Monster for Justin, a vampire for Hailey) and their two adorable dogs.