Hailey Bieber Is Already Getting in the Holiday Spirit With Festive Lingerie

Almost as soon as the clock struck midnight on Halloween, Hailey Bieber went from a Dior flower girl and a Versace vampire to a holiday sprite in the blink of an eye (well, an Instagram post).

On Tuesday, Bieber shared a sexy photo from the Victoria's Secret holiday campaign that captured her in a forest green sheer-and-lace lingerie bodysuit with logo straps and built-in garter clips that attached to sheer black thigh-high stockings trimmed with lace and adorned with a rhinestone "VS." She completed the festive look with bedazzled, pointy-toe pumps and a black choker with a diamond and pearl pendant. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves, and she kept her glam simple, opting for a no-makeup, makeup look.

"Share The Joy this holiday season 🤍 @victoriassecret," she wrote alongside the photo that was shot by photographer Camille Summers-Valli.

The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, started off the holiday season with an early present: By welcoming a new puppy named Piggy Lou into their family. In a photo from Hailey's Instagram Story obtained by People, Justin held up the dog who wore a pink pig costume. "This is Oscar's new baby sister," Hailey wrote, referring to the couple's dog who they've had since 2018. "Piggy Lou Bieber." Justin also gave fans a peek at the pup in his Halloween Instagram post, which consisted of a carousel of him and Hailey in their costumes (Cookie Monster for Justin, a vampire for Hailey) and their two adorable dogs.