Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Makeup Included a Gloss That Shoppers Call “Instant Lip Filler”

Reviewers swear it plumps your lips “for hours.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Showed Off a Lip Gloss That Plumps Your Pout âFor Hours,â According to Shoppers
Photo:

Getty Images

As anyone on #beautytok knows that Hailey Bieber’s go-to makeup look involves a glowy base, minimal concealer, and a plump, glossy lip. To create the look, she almost always reaches for the Rhode Lip Treatment, a favorite from her brand. So, on Superbowl Sunday, I was intrigued to see her shout out a different gloss in support of halftime performer and fellow beauty mogul, Rihanna.

The tube in question, the Fenty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in shade Hot Chocolit, left a shimmery, cocoa-tinted finish reminiscent of the ‘90s-inspired, “brownie glazed lips” Bieber wore on repeat last fall. In addition to contributing to a great pic for the supermodel’s Instagram story, this lip gloss contains a number of nourishing ingredients that give it a long-lasting, plumping effect. Shea butter, for instance, is packed with vitamins A, B, and E, which smooth rough texture, leaving your pout softer. Meanwhile, petroleum jelly, the main ingredient in products used for slugging, traps in moisture, protecting your pout from becoming chapped. Finally, lactic acid gently exfoliates dead skin while collagen-building peptides make your lips look fuller. 

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Sephora

Shop now: $20; fentybeauty.com, ulta.com, and sephora.com

In addition to Bieber’s rich brown color selection, the Lip Luminizer comes in seven shades, including bright red Cheeky, translucent Diamond Milk, and peachy pink $weetmouth. Based on the comment section, the formula as a whole is a fan favorite.  “It leaves my lips looking so plump and full,” wrote one Sephora shopper, who added that they “just can't get over how it looks.” Another shopper agreed that the plumping power is notable, and remarked that it “lasts for hours.” A third even dubbed the gloss an  “instant lip filler” and raved that it “makes your lips look so luscious and juicy.”

If we learned anything from Rihanna’s performance this year, it’s that she knows how to wow a crowd, and this Hailey Bieber-approved lip gloss is no exception. Shop a tube for yourself for $20 from Fenty Beauty, Ulta, or Sephora.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
I Caved and am Now Obsessed With This Controversial Shoe That Feels Like Walking on Clouds
This Already “Ugly” Shoe Just Added Another Controversial Detail, and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
Rihanna wearing red lipstick at the Super Bowl
Rihanna's Monochromatic Super Bowl Beauty Included Bold Red Lips and a Soft Matte Glow
Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Before and After
The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched — and Our Editors Love It
Maybelline concealer review
I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines
Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez x Charlotte Tilbury Interview
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Knows What It Takes to Be a Muse
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Heidi Klum Grammys
Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok
Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand â and Itâs Bound to Sell Out
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Hailey Bieber tiny leather shorts Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Shorts Are So Tiny That They Look Like Underwear
I'm a Beauty Editor with Too Many Products to Ever Finish Any But I Used Up Every Last Drop of this $13 Lip Gloss
I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tries Hundreds of Products a Month, and I Used Every Last Drop of This $13 Lip Gloss
Fenty Body Luminizer
Rihanna's Body Luminizer That Makes Skin Look "Airbrushed" Is Only in Stock at Sephora, and It’s 50% Off