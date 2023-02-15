Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Makeup Included a Gloss That Shoppers Call “Instant Lip Filler”

As anyone on #beautytok knows that Hailey Bieber’s go-to makeup look involves a glowy base, minimal concealer, and a plump, glossy lip. To create the look, she almost always reaches for the Rhode Lip Treatment, a favorite from her brand. So, on Superbowl Sunday, I was intrigued to see her shout out a different gloss in support of halftime performer and fellow beauty mogul, Rihanna.

The tube in question, the Fenty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in shade Hot Chocolit, left a shimmery, cocoa-tinted finish reminiscent of the ‘90s-inspired, “brownie glazed lips” Bieber wore on repeat last fall. In addition to contributing to a great pic for the supermodel’s Instagram story, this lip gloss contains a number of nourishing ingredients that give it a long-lasting, plumping effect. Shea butter, for instance, is packed with vitamins A, B, and E, which smooth rough texture, leaving your pout softer. Meanwhile, petroleum jelly, the main ingredient in products used for slugging, traps in moisture, protecting your pout from becoming chapped. Finally, lactic acid gently exfoliates dead skin while collagen-building peptides make your lips look fuller.

Sephora

Shop now: $20; fentybeauty.com, ulta.com, and sephora.com

In addition to Bieber’s rich brown color selection, the Lip Luminizer comes in seven shades, including bright red Cheeky, translucent Diamond Milk, and peachy pink $weetmouth. Based on the comment section, the formula as a whole is a fan favorite. “It leaves my lips looking so plump and full,” wrote one Sephora shopper, who added that they “just can't get over how it looks.” Another shopper agreed that the plumping power is notable, and remarked that it “lasts for hours.” A third even dubbed the gloss an “instant lip filler” and raved that it “makes your lips look so luscious and juicy.”

If we learned anything from Rihanna’s performance this year, it’s that she knows how to wow a crowd, and this Hailey Bieber-approved lip gloss is no exception. Shop a tube for yourself for $20 from Fenty Beauty, Ulta, or Sephora.