Hailey Bieber Already Went Dark for Fall With a New Hair Color

Hailey Bieber's strawberry girl era is over, and just in time for the inevitable deluge of pumpkin spice everything, her colorist, Matt Rez, gave the model and beauty entrepreneur a brand-new hair color that he's calling "cinnamon cookie butter" for fall. Tack that onto the growing list of food-inspired beauty trends that has TikTok up in arms along with blueberry milk nails, latte makeup, and, one can only hope, the impending arrival of chicken Caesar wrap-inspired beauty looks.

Bieber shared the new hair color on Instagram, where she posed in a pair of low-slung light-wash jeans and a cropped white baby tee. Rez's video of the transformation added a bit more context, with Bieber shaking her super-short bob and showing off the color's mix of warm browns and coppers. She styled her hair in loose waves and added a bold blush to her cheeks for the reveal.

And while her hair is just the thing to welcome the cooler weather, her outfits are in line with every celebrity's favorite fashion M.O.: completely ignoring the temperature and wearing whatever they want. Bieber wore baggy jeans and a neon-green Prada top (with a matching Bottega Veneta pouch) just yesterday before swapping that getup for a microscopic leather LBD with Saint Laurent accessories.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The first outfit seemed perfect for a mild summer day, while the second seemed primed and ready for a steamy night with triple-digit temps. What's next? A full-on three-piece suit as everyone laments the latest heat wave? Let's just say she wouldn't be the first — or last big name — to pull that move.

