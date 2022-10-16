Hailey Bieber's Cutout Gown Featured a Not-So-Subtle Flash of Skin

Smack dab in the middle of her midriff.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 @ 10:45AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty

Season after season, cutouts have reigned supreme on the red carpet — and just in case you thought the trend was going anywhere, Hailey Bieber is here to remind you otherwise.  

As an alternative to sheer "naked" dresses, cutouts can sometimes be sexier — be it a peek at the obliques, a flash of underboob, or in Bieber's case, her entire midriff. Last night, the model attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, wearing a slinky brown strapless Saint Laurent gown with a sweetheart neckline, a ruched skirt, and a massive cutout smack dab in the middle of her abdomen. Hailey accessorized minimally with only her oval-cut diamond engagement ring and a copper-colored jeweled choker. 

She kept her glam just as simple, styling her brunette tresses straight with a middle part and swiping on a nude lip and soft smoky eye makeup. Finishing off Bieber's beauty look was her signature chocolate glazed donut nails.  

While the autumnal tones of Hailey's outfit were certainly fall appropriate, she recently threw everyone a seasonal fashion curveball when she wore a neon dress just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, the Rhode Beauty founder stepped out sporting a plunging Vivienne Westwood dress in a vibrant coral hue — however, she somehow made the bright color work for fall by pairing it a vampy dark plum lip and a black manicure. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Ruffled Midi Dress Just Threw Fall Fashion Rules Out the Window
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic
Hailey Bieber Milk Blush
Here's How to Master Hailey Bieber's 2-Product Trick for Natural-Looking Blush
Hailey Bieber Cargo Jeans
Hailey Bieber Just Combined 2 of the Season’s Hottest Trends Into the Perfect Fall Pants
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
kendall
Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits Throughout the Years
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Was Honored as Songwriter of the Decade in a Black Sequin Cutout Gown With a Sky-High Slit
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
Celebs in Eterne
Hailey Bieber Wears This Basics Brand Religiously — and So Does the Rest of Hollywood
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Blessed TikTok With the Fall Version of Her Viral Glazed Donut Nails
Hailey Bieber Nude Dress Naked Heels
Hailey Bieber Wore a Nude Sparkly Dress with a Massive Keyhole Cutout
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her LBD with the Preppiest Shoe
Hailey Bieber Thigh-High Stockings
Hailey Bieber Put a Preppy Twist on Lingerie Dressing