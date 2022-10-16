Hailey Bieber's Cutout Gown Featured a Not-So-Subtle Flash of Skin

Season after season, cutouts have reigned supreme on the red carpet — and just in case you thought the trend was going anywhere, Hailey Bieber is here to remind you otherwise.



As an alternative to sheer "naked" dresses, cutouts can sometimes be sexier — be it a peek at the obliques, a flash of underboob, or in Bieber's case, her entire midriff. Last night, the model attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, wearing a slinky brown strapless Saint Laurent gown with a sweetheart neckline, a ruched skirt, and a massive cutout smack dab in the middle of her abdomen. Hailey accessorized minimally with only her oval-cut diamond engagement ring and a copper-colored jeweled choker.



She kept her glam just as simple, styling her brunette tresses straight with a middle part and swiping on a nude lip and soft smoky eye makeup. Finishing off Bieber's beauty look was her signature chocolate glazed donut nails.

While the autumnal tones of Hailey's outfit were certainly fall appropriate, she recently threw everyone a seasonal fashion curveball when she wore a neon dress just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, the Rhode Beauty founder stepped out sporting a plunging Vivienne Westwood dress in a vibrant coral hue — however, she somehow made the bright color work for fall by pairing it a vampy dark plum lip and a black manicure.