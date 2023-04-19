Hailey Bieber Paired a Cropped White Tank Top With Nothing But the Tiniest Matching Thong

Spring has officially sprung, and while it’s only natural to throw caution (and clothes) to the wind by shedding some layers as temperatures rise, Hailey Bieber’s latest look just took transitional dressing to a whole new level.

On Tuesday, the Rhode founder celebrated the change in season by sharing an Instagram photo dump full of recent life happenings with her 49.5 million followers. In the first slide, Bieber traded warm winter sweaters for something much breezier: A super-cropped white tank top paired with nothing but a matching itty-bitty thong and an oversized leather jacket. Tall white socks (which the model wore bunched around her ankles) and simple stud earrings rounded out the spring look, and Hailey ditched the jacket in a later slide to show off a chrome manicure and her massive wedding ring.

As for glam, Bieber wore her brunette bob slicked behind her ears with a deep side part and opted for her signature glowy makeup look complete with a very Old Hollywood red lip.

“Spring has been rlly cute… and today we did a shoot for a new @rhode product coming soon 👀🤍✨✨✨✨✨✨,” Hailey captioned the post.

instagram/hailey bieber

The model’s matching tank top and underwear set wasn’t the only new look she included in the dump — Bieber also threw in a snap of her sporting a tiny, skin-tight LBD that featured a micro-mini length and dainty spaghetti straps. When accessorizing the second look, Hailey reached for rectangular black sunglasses and chunky gold hoops, and she traded her red lip for a peachy pink color.