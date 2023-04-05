Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket

A master class in playing with proportions.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 12:38PM
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Backgrid

Hailey Bieber clearly enjoys pairing big jackets with tiny clothes. Case in point? Her winter jacket and hot pants combo that altered our brain chemistry back in January. Now, the model is playing with proportions again, but this time she traded in her hot pants for jeans and a super-cropped cardigan.

On Tuesday, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles for a sushi date night for two. Hailey wore slouchy blue jeans styled with a gray, buttoned-up cardigan layered under a bulky oversized leather moto jacket. Black loafers and a matching baguette bag completed the look, and she accessorized with thin sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her chin-length bob was worn straight with a middle part.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Getty Images

Hailey and Justin both appeared unbothered by all the drama surrounding them and their marriage lately. Earlier this year, fans of Selena Gomez started coming for the model after an Instagram Story with Hailey and Kylie Jenner was believed to be throwing shade at Gomez.

After weeks of cyber bullying, internet fodder, and conspiracy theories, both Hailey and Gomez asked fans to put an end to it. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on her Story at the end of March. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

Later that day, Hailey took to her Story, writing, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out. Her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I." She urged everyone to be more thoughtful about their comments and emphasized the need for "empathy and compassion."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Went Topless in Her Latest Rhode Campaign
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Version of Workwear Includes a Micro Miniskirt and the Tiniest Bandeau Bra
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini
Selena Gomez 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Finally Addressed All the Eyebrow Gate Drama
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Hailey Bieber Asics Gel Kayano first person
I Tried Hailey Bieber’s Always Sold-Out Sneaker Pick, and It's Ridiculously Comfy — Even After a 13-Mile Walk
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore a Standard Striped Polo as a Bump-Baring Crop Top
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob