Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket

Hailey Bieber clearly enjoys pairing big jackets with tiny clothes. Case in point? Her winter jacket and hot pants combo that altered our brain chemistry back in January. Now, the model is playing with proportions again, but this time she traded in her hot pants for jeans and a super-cropped cardigan.

On Tuesday, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles for a sushi date night for two. Hailey wore slouchy blue jeans styled with a gray, buttoned-up cardigan layered under a bulky oversized leather moto jacket. Black loafers and a matching baguette bag completed the look, and she accessorized with thin sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her chin-length bob was worn straight with a middle part.

Getty Images

Hailey and Justin both appeared unbothered by all the drama surrounding them and their marriage lately. Earlier this year, fans of Selena Gomez started coming for the model after an Instagram Story with Hailey and Kylie Jenner was believed to be throwing shade at Gomez.

After weeks of cyber bullying, internet fodder, and conspiracy theories, both Hailey and Gomez asked fans to put an end to it. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on her Story at the end of March. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

Later that day, Hailey took to her Story, writing, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out. Her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I." She urged everyone to be more thoughtful about their comments and emphasized the need for "empathy and compassion."