Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini

Small on top, smaller on bottom.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 @ 02:55PM
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Photo:

Rhode

We may be only three months into 2023, but Hailey Bieber has already pulled out more than her fair share of Very Good Bikinis. Case in point? After sporting both a stringy, neon green two-piece and a multi-colored triangle top (paired with the tiniest Adidas shorts) within a week of each other, the model was back at it again — this time modeling a summer suit in promotion of an upcoming Rhode Skin launch.

On Thursday, Bieber gave followers a look at her latest beachy bikini while plugging her newest LTO Peptide Lip Treatment flavor, Passionfruit Jelly. In the snaps, the A-lister posed on the beach in a red, orange, and blue zip-up Sicilia Cycling cropped shirt layered over an orange string bikini top. Itty-bitty brown bottoms completed the ensemble, and Hailey accessorized with stacks of gold and yellow cuff bracelets, chunky yellow hoop earrings, and (of course) the new peptide lip treatment, which she held both in her mouth and in the strap of her bikini bottoms.

The Rhode Skin founder modeled the results of her line by keeping her glam to a minimum (leaving a clear, glowy complexion on full display), and she wore her chin-length hair slicked back from the ocean water. 

"Summer energy… Passion Fruit Jelly. Coming 4/6 9am pst. @rhode 🔆🔆,” she captioned the post.

hailey bieber rhode skin lip peptide

rhode skin

Hailey’s photo dump came just a day after she plugged the new flavor on her Instagram account a separate time, this time donning the aforementioned multi-colored bikini top. In addition to the suit, which featured a green, pink, and yellow floral design, Bieber wore a gold body chain and chunky gold hoops and bracelets while seductively eating a passionfruit (as people so often do) on the beach.

“PASSIONFRUIT JELLY. New passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is coming 4/6 💛🌴,” she captioned the photos. “Sign up for the waitlist now rhodeskin.com @rhode.”

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Selena Gomez 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Finally Addressed All the Eyebrow Gate Drama
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia
Olivia Wilde Babylon Premiere
Olivia Wilde’s Itty-Bitty Black String Bikini Has Us Longing for the Beach
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Hailey Bieber Asics Gel Kayano first person
I Tried Hailey Bieber’s Always Sold-Out Sneaker Pick, and It's Ridiculously Comfy — Even After a 13-Mile Walk
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Neon Green Bikini With a Highlighter Orange Bucket Hat
vanessa-hudgens-met-gala 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Glitziest Crop Top With the Tiniest Black-and-White Miniskirt
Selena Gomez critics choice awards
Selena Gomez Asked Fans to "Please Be Kinder" Following Alleged Social Media Drama With Hailey Bieber
hailey bieber haircut ysl instagram
Hailey Bieber Debuted an Even Shorter Bob While Dressed in Head-to-Toe Orange