Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini

We may be only three months into 2023, but Hailey Bieber has already pulled out more than her fair share of Very Good Bikinis. Case in point? After sporting both a stringy, neon green two-piece and a multi-colored triangle top (paired with the tiniest Adidas shorts) within a week of each other, the model was back at it again — this time modeling a summer suit in promotion of an upcoming Rhode Skin launch.

On Thursday, Bieber gave followers a look at her latest beachy bikini while plugging her newest LTO Peptide Lip Treatment flavor, Passionfruit Jelly. In the snaps, the A-lister posed on the beach in a red, orange, and blue zip-up Sicilia Cycling cropped shirt layered over an orange string bikini top. Itty-bitty brown bottoms completed the ensemble, and Hailey accessorized with stacks of gold and yellow cuff bracelets, chunky yellow hoop earrings, and (of course) the new peptide lip treatment, which she held both in her mouth and in the strap of her bikini bottoms.

The Rhode Skin founder modeled the results of her line by keeping her glam to a minimum (leaving a clear, glowy complexion on full display), and she wore her chin-length hair slicked back from the ocean water.

"Summer energy… Passion Fruit Jelly. Coming 4/6 9am pst. @rhode 🔆🔆,” she captioned the post.

rhode skin

Hailey’s photo dump came just a day after she plugged the new flavor on her Instagram account a separate time, this time donning the aforementioned multi-colored bikini top. In addition to the suit, which featured a green, pink, and yellow floral design, Bieber wore a gold body chain and chunky gold hoops and bracelets while seductively eating a passionfruit (as people so often do) on the beach.

“PASSIONFRUIT JELLY. New passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is coming 4/6 💛🌴,” she captioned the photos. “Sign up for the waitlist now rhodeskin.com @rhode.”