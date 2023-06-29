Hailey Bieber’s Casual, Cool Girl-Approved Outfit Formula Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s almost time to ignore your emails, enjoy a hot dog (or several), and, most importantly, break out your best red, white, and blue 'fits — the latter of which Hailey Bieber is here to help you with.

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared an Instagram photo dump chock-full of festive OOTD inspo for those who want to get in on the holiday fun without sartorially screaming, “‘Merica!” In the photos, Bieber posed on a folding chair in nothing but a pair of slouchy, light-wash blue jeans and a cherry-red, spaghetti strap tank top. The Rhode founder paired her casual look with a pair of cool girl rectangular sunglasses (perfect for a day spent hanging outdoors) from her collection with Vogue Eyewear, and she finished the look by wearing her brunette bob down in soft waves with a middle part.

“My collection with @vogueeyewear #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear,” she simply captioned the post.

While Hailey’s outfit may have only featured red and blue, it came just days after she definitely brought the white when wearing a white mock neck gown to her friend’s wedding. On Sunday, the A-lister shared a separate roundup of photos detailing the evening ensemble she sported at the star-studded nuptials, which included an extreme back cutout that left her shoulder blades, side boob, and lower back on full display.

Instagram/hailey Bieber

Bieber completed the look with a fuzzy, baby blue Bottega Veneta handbag and a swipe of matching iridescent eyeshadow, and she wore her hair down in blown-out waves.