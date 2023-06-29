Hailey Bieber’s Casual, Cool Girl-Approved Outfit Formula Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

Throw on this look and get ready to fire up the grill.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 10:50AM
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s almost time to ignore your emails, enjoy a hot dog (or several), and, most importantly, break out your best red, white, and blue 'fits — the latter of which Hailey Bieber is here to help you with.

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared an Instagram photo dump chock-full of festive OOTD inspo for those who want to get in on the holiday fun without sartorially screaming, “‘Merica!” In the photos, Bieber posed on a folding chair in nothing but a pair of slouchy, light-wash blue jeans and a cherry-red, spaghetti strap tank top. The Rhode founder paired her casual look with a pair of cool girl rectangular sunglasses (perfect for a day spent hanging outdoors) from her collection with Vogue Eyewear, and she finished the look by wearing her brunette bob down in soft waves with a middle part.

“My collection with @vogueeyewear #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear,” she simply captioned the post.

While Hailey’s outfit may have only featured red and blue, it came just days after she definitely brought the white when wearing a white mock neck gown to her friend’s wedding. On Sunday, the A-lister shared a separate roundup of photos detailing the evening ensemble she sported at the star-studded nuptials, which included an extreme back cutout that left her shoulder blades, side boob, and lower back on full display.

hailey bieber wedding dress instagram

Instagram/hailey Bieber

Bieber completed the look with a fuzzy, baby blue Bottega Veneta handbag and a swipe of matching iridescent eyeshadow, and she wore her hair down in blown-out waves.

