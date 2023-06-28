Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice

ICYMI, socks and sandals — AKA the once-taboo trend that made everyone live in dread — are actually having a moment right now. Don't believe us? Take one look at resident It girls Bella Hadid, Kristen Stewart, and Jennifer Lawrence (and more specifically, their latest looks), and you'll see that the fashion faux-pas is no longer controversial, but rather a vibe. So, it's only natural that the queen of iconic pairings, Hailey Bieber, would decide to give the trend a go — and she just did it for the second time.

On Tuesday, Hailey was spotted out and about in Los Angeles sporting the polarizing fashion pairing in question. While the model may have called on her signature outfit formula of a cream-colored trench coat layered over a white crop top, baggy light-wash denim shorts, and a black belt for the outing, the footwear she chose had a bit of added finesse compared to her typical business casual M.O.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Instead of slipping into trusty sneakers like she did when she wore her husband’s shorts or stepped out in a completely see-through frock, the It girl reached for the ugly shoe pairing of black fisherman sandals with white crew socks.

Beauty-wise, Hailey kept her glam equally as effortless, parting her bob to the side and swiping on a berry pink glossy lip. Coordinating black teeny-tiny wire-frame sunglasses and gold chunky hoops tied the look together, and she finished the ensemble by throwing a black Bottega bag over her shoulder.

Getty Images

This isn't the first time (nor will it be the last) that Hailey has ruffled some feathers with her choice of fashion. Earlier this month, she put socks and sandals to the test yet again in the streets of New York City, pairing the two with her go-to outfit formula of white low-rise, oversized dad shorts fastened with a black belt, a white crop top, and black squoval sunglasses.

