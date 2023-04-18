Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13

She paired them with my favorite spring wardrobe staple.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Beiber Earrings
Photo:

@haileybeiber Instagram

This past weekend, all eyes were on one of the biggest unofficial fashion events of the year: Coachella. The music festival is essentially the spring-summer preview of what we can expect all the "It" girls to be wearing. To much surprise, many celebrities kept it simple with their festival attire, including Hailey Bieber. The Rhode Skin founder stepped out in a comfy outfit featuring a simple white tank top, baggy jeans,  and gold jewelry, including a sweet nod to hubby Justin Bieber with J and B initial earrings. 

While Bieber didn’t tag the brand for the adorned hoops, we did do some digging to find a similar style that you can wear in dedication to someone special in your life (or for yourself!). These Pavoi Initial Earrings on Amazon can help you achieve Beiber's Coachella look without breaking the bank. Pavoi is a brand that needs no introduction as it has gone viral several times on TikTok thanks to its affordable but expensive-looking jewelry

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Huggie Earring

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

The lightweight initial hoop earrings come in two color options, 14K gold-plated or rhodium-plated. They’re crafted with sterling silver posts and are hypoallergenic and lead-free. Each pair of earrings come with the same gem-encrusted initial (you can select a letter from A to Z), so if you want two different letters like Bieber’s earrings, you’ll have to purchase two separate pairs.  Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left these personalized hoops five-star ratings, raving that they are “easy to put on” and that the “quality is great.” One customer who bought a matching pair with their daughter said they were “super sturdy” and “don't come off easily,” while another shopper gifted a pair to their girlfriend and said they were “incredibly comfortable” and didn’t turn their ears green.  Plus, if for any reason you aren't happy with your purchase, there's a 90-day money-back guarantee. 

In addition to Bieber’s  dangly initial earrings, her white raw-cropped tank stood out to me; the basic wardrobe staple is my go-to for spring. To get you closer to replicating the Bieber-approved look, I can recommend my favorite white tank that I stock up on every spring and summer, which looks similar to the one Hailey wore (but is probably a quarter of the price): Artfish Store's Scoop Neck Tank Top. The tank comes in a signature white and 34 other colors and is available in sizes ranging from XS to L. The fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and super breathable. I like that it's a full-length tank for extra coverage on those breezy days, but you can also crop if you want a similar styling to Beiber's raw hem. 

Artfish Women's Sleeveless Tank Top Form Fitting Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Basic Cami Shirts

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Get a similar look to Hailey Beiber's Coachella outfit with Pavoi's $13 earrings  and Artfish Store's $20 Scoop Neck Tank Top on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Iâm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 8 Products From Sephoraâs Annual Spring Sale Worth Splurging On
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 8 Products From Sephora’s Annual Spring Sale Worth Splurging On
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Related Articles
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
Hailey Bieber milk makeup blush hack Sephora VIB sale
Hailey Bieber's "Glowy" Rosy Cheek Hack Includes This On-Sale, Multi-Purpose Blush Stick
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny White Tank Top With the Baggiest Puddle Pants
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazonâs Best-Selling Cardigan Is âLightweightâ and "Flattering,â Shoppers Say â and Prices Start at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
I Get Tons of Compliments Whenever I Style These Everyday Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union
These Eye-Catching Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union Always Get Me Tons of Compliments
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
Baublebar Yasmine Bracelet Restock
The Jewelry Brand Worn by Julia Roberts Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Bracelet That Sold Out 4 Times
SJP Reformation Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
This Spacious Katie Holmes-Inspired Shoulder Bag Is My Go-To Everyday Bag
Katie Holmes Inspired Me to Try This Practical Bag Trend, and My Favorite Style Is Just $20 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It