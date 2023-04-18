Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13

This past weekend, all eyes were on one of the biggest unofficial fashion events of the year: Coachella. The music festival is essentially the spring-summer preview of what we can expect all the "It" girls to be wearing. To much surprise, many celebrities kept it simple with their festival attire, including Hailey Bieber. The Rhode Skin founder stepped out in a comfy outfit featuring a simple white tank top, baggy jeans, and gold jewelry, including a sweet nod to hubby Justin Bieber with J and B initial earrings.

While Bieber didn’t tag the brand for the adorned hoops, we did do some digging to find a similar style that you can wear in dedication to someone special in your life (or for yourself!). These Pavoi Initial Earrings on Amazon can help you achieve Beiber's Coachella look without breaking the bank. Pavoi is a brand that needs no introduction as it has gone viral several times on TikTok thanks to its affordable but expensive-looking jewelry.

The lightweight initial hoop earrings come in two color options, 14K gold-plated or rhodium-plated. They’re crafted with sterling silver posts and are hypoallergenic and lead-free. Each pair of earrings come with the same gem-encrusted initial (you can select a letter from A to Z), so if you want two different letters like Bieber’s earrings, you’ll have to purchase two separate pairs. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left these personalized hoops five-star ratings, raving that they are “easy to put on” and that the “quality is great.” One customer who bought a matching pair with their daughter said they were “super sturdy” and “don't come off easily,” while another shopper gifted a pair to their girlfriend and said they were “incredibly comfortable” and didn’t turn their ears green. Plus, if for any reason you aren't happy with your purchase, there's a 90-day money-back guarantee.

In addition to Bieber’s dangly initial earrings, her white raw-cropped tank stood out to me; the basic wardrobe staple is my go-to for spring. To get you closer to replicating the Bieber-approved look, I can recommend my favorite white tank that I stock up on every spring and summer, which looks similar to the one Hailey wore (but is probably a quarter of the price): Artfish Store's Scoop Neck Tank Top. The tank comes in a signature white and 34 other colors and is available in sizes ranging from XS to L. The fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and super breathable. I like that it's a full-length tank for extra coverage on those breezy days, but you can also crop if you want a similar styling to Beiber's raw hem.

