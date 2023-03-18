Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon

Go bold this spring with bright dresses, shoes, and accessories.

Published on March 18, 2023 @ 06:30AM
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Photo:

Instagram @haileybieber

If you’ve scrolled through Hailey Bieber’s Instagram feed recently, you may have noticed the supermodel is in full-on spring fashion mode. From a bright-orange bodycon dress to a neon-green bikini with a fiery-hued bucket hat, Bieber has been wearing citrus-colored outfits nonstop. And lucky for us, Amazon curated an entire section of spring clothes, shoes, and accessories in bold hues, making it easier than ever to get a supermodel-inspired look for less. 

Below, we rounded up our top 10 picks from Amazon’s bright-colored fashion section, all for less than $75. The list includes flowy dresses, statement tops, and standout sandals and accessories from Steve Madden, JW Pei, and The Drop. Keep scrolling through to check out all of our budget-friendly, bold spring fashion picks at Amazon.  

Shop Citrus-Colored Fashion:

An easy way to dip your toes into the colorful trend is with a pair of accent earrings. These $10 beaded drop earrings come in 10 colors, including yellow, green, and even a rainbow moment. Especially if you prefer wearing neutral outfits, these earrings are the perfect subtle way to spice up your looks. Plus, a shopper confirmed they’re “comfortable” and “not too heavy.” 

Boderier Beaded Drop Earrings Bohemian Wire Wrapped Beaded Square Hoop Dangle Statement Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

If you’re ready to bring some color into your clothing, check out this cropped, long-sleeve top that’s just $23. The collared shirt is made from a soft and stretchy fabric with a hint of shine, and it comes in 14 shades. One shopper loves that you can “dress [the top] up or down,” while another person confirmed the material isn’t “itchy or uncomfortable.” Style this versatile shirt with jeans, shorts, and skirts all spring and summer long. 

SOFIA'S CHOICE Women's V Neck Ruched Crop Top Long Sleeve Turn-Down Collar Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

For a full-on neon moment, go with this tiered midi dress from The Drop. Available in six colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the cotton dress has a dramatic one-shoulder neckline, cut-outs around the waist, and lined side pockets. When a customer wore this dress, they were “stopped 10 times” by people asking where they got it from. Plus, another shopper said, “The color is beautiful and the material is of high quality.” We have a feeling you’ll be reaching for this dress all spring and summer long. 

The Drop Women's April One-Shoulder Cut-Out Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Back to accessories, this gradient green shoulder bag from JW Pei is the bold purse your warm-weather wardrobe needs. It’s made from croc-embossed vegan leather and has a movable strap that you can either wear on your shoulder or as a wristlet. The bag also has a zippered closure, so you can carry it on a night out without worrying about losing your belongings. More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers are fans of this purse, including one person who said it’s “sturdy and expensive-looking.” At $50, that’s music to our ears.  

JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $59); amazon.com

To truly channel your inner Hailey Bieber, go with this $12 orange bucket hat that looks similar to the one she wore in her recent Instagram post. The Amazon hat is made from 100 percent cotton that’s breathable enough for sunny days and has ribbed seams around the rim. You can wear the hat with a fun swimsuit this summer à la Bieber, or style it with a casual jeans outfit for extra flair and protection from UV rays. 

Umeepar Unisex Cotton Packable Bucket Hat Sun Hat Plain Colors for Men Women

Amazon

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

With the start of spring being literally right around the corner, there’s no better time to browse through Amazon’s citrus-colored fashion section. As I always say, nothing gets me more excited for a new season than revamping my wardrobe.

