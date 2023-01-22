Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob

Hailey Bieber just debuted her first haircut of 2023, and it's kind of a big deal.



Going for a major departure from her signature shoulder-skimming style, the model got a dramatic chop and showed off the stunning result on TikTok. In a video captioned "oops" alongside a knife, chef's kiss, and haircut emojis, Hailey slowly revealed a brand-new blunt bob, as she panned the camera from her feet up to her face, which was framed by her chin-grazing locks. Maintaining her "expensive brunette" shade, Hailey wore her hair down with a middle part, and styled her shorter strands with swingy, textured ends.

Bieber also wore an outfit that complemented the sporty vibe of her new 'do. Her ensemble featured baggy black track pants, blue sneakers, and an oversized University of Miami leather jacket layered over a black sweater. Her look was finished off with a pair of tiny, square-shaped sunglasses and little-to-no makeup.

Hailey's haircut comes as a bit of surprise, because just a few weeks ago, she was celebrating the fact that she could wear a ponytail without using clip-ins or extensions. "It's taken me 3 years to grow my hair out [...] Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

It looks like Hailey's starting back at square one with her new crop. Circa three years ago, which was in 2020, her hair was a similar length — albeit very blonde.