Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin

Shoppers with mature skin say it makes them look "younger and healthier."

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Photo: Getty Images

Love her or not, Hailey Bieber’s skin almost always looks flawless. Even in red carpet candids, when the camera is most likely to capture cakey makeup texture, her face looks smooth, glowy, and natural — almost like she isn’t wearing anything on it. For this reason, I always take note whenever she shouts out a favorite product, and her recommendations have yet to let me down (her go-to concealer literally changed the way I do my makeup.)

In a recent “What’s in My Makeup Bag?” interview with British Vogue, Bieber spilled all the tea on her new beauty routine, including her latest concealer pick, favorite shimmery blush, and most intriguingly, an ultra-lightweight foundation that shoppers of all ages swear by. “My personal beauty philosophy has really leaned into the less is more approach,” said Bieber, explaining that she prefers her makeup to have a “natural, glowy vibe.” The formula she uses to achieve this, the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, comes in 35 different shades, and gives your complexion a luminous finish thanks to light-reflecting pigments. Plus, the inclusion of antioxidants brighten your skin and protect from blue light and free radical damage, while glycerin provides plumping hydration. The water-based formula layers evenly and feels weightless, and is non-comedogenic (an absolute must for oily, acne-prone complexion types.)

LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear

Chanel

Shop now: $65; chanel.com

Personally, I was sold on the ingredients list alone, but reading the dozens of rave reviews is also pretty convincing.  It makes your complexion look “flawless, like your skin but better,” wrote one fan, adding that it’s “by far the best foundation” they’ve tried for their sensitive face. Another user wrote that nothing keeps their mature skin “hydrated and looking good all day long with no touch ups” like this formula. “It provides good coverage without looking heavy and my skin looks younger and healthier,” agreed a third shopper, who called it a “win-win” for an “older professional.”

With the confluence of hot weather and wedding season just ahead, a trusty, lightweight foundation that photographs immaculately will be your best friend, and this specific formula is definitely worth the investment. Shop a bottle for $65 from the Chanel site. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Found Jennifer Lopez's Exact Summer-Ready Handbag â and It's Under $80
Jennifer Lopez’s Bright White, Summer-Ready Handbag Is Surprisingly Affordable
Brie Larson
Brie Larson Wore the Sensible Summer Shoe Trend That Just Won’t Quit
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”
Related Articles
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Milani Foundation Bottles
This $11 Foundation-Concealer Hybrid Covers My Dark Circles and Hyperpigmentation in Just 1 Step
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Wore a $9 Foundation at the Cannes Film Festival, and Shoppers Say It Makes Mature Skin “Radiant”
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Have Been Sporting This Trendy Collegiate Style Top and We Found A Similar Styles For $35 on Amazon
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Preppy Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 at Amazon
Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That âBlurs Imperfectionsâ
Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That “Blurs Imperfections”
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Took 'Matrix' Dressing to the Next Level With an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Maxiskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Balanced Her Tiny Micro-Miniskirt With a Gigantic Camel Coat
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Sweatshirt Short Shorts Lori Harvey
Hailey Bieber Paired the Biggest, Coziest Sweatshirt With the Tiniest Shorts
Shoppers In Their 60s Say This Tinted Moisturizer for Mature Skin "Does Not Cake" in Fine Lines â and It's On Sale For $18
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Foundation "Does Not Settle" in Wrinkles, and It's on Sale for $19
Hailey Bieber Tiffany
Hailey Bieber Channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Timeless LBD, and We Found 8 Similar Looks Starting at $12