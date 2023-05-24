Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin

Love her or not, Hailey Bieber’s skin almost always looks flawless. Even in red carpet candids, when the camera is most likely to capture cakey makeup texture, her face looks smooth, glowy, and natural — almost like she isn’t wearing anything on it. For this reason, I always take note whenever she shouts out a favorite product, and her recommendations have yet to let me down (her go-to concealer literally changed the way I do my makeup.)

In a recent “What’s in My Makeup Bag?” interview with British Vogue, Bieber spilled all the tea on her new beauty routine, including her latest concealer pick, favorite shimmery blush, and most intriguingly, an ultra-lightweight foundation that shoppers of all ages swear by. “My personal beauty philosophy has really leaned into the less is more approach,” said Bieber, explaining that she prefers her makeup to have a “natural, glowy vibe.” The formula she uses to achieve this, the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, comes in 35 different shades, and gives your complexion a luminous finish thanks to light-reflecting pigments. Plus, the inclusion of antioxidants brighten your skin and protect from blue light and free radical damage, while glycerin provides plumping hydration. The water-based formula layers evenly and feels weightless, and is non-comedogenic (an absolute must for oily, acne-prone complexion types.)

Chanel

Shop now: $65; chanel.com

Personally, I was sold on the ingredients list alone, but reading the dozens of rave reviews is also pretty convincing. It makes your complexion look “flawless, like your skin but better,” wrote one fan, adding that it’s “by far the best foundation” they’ve tried for their sensitive face. Another user wrote that nothing keeps their mature skin “hydrated and looking good all day long with no touch ups” like this formula. “It provides good coverage without looking heavy and my skin looks younger and healthier,” agreed a third shopper, who called it a “win-win” for an “older professional.”

With the confluence of hot weather and wedding season just ahead, a trusty, lightweight foundation that photographs immaculately will be your best friend, and this specific formula is definitely worth the investment. Shop a bottle for $65 from the Chanel site.

