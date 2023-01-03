Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”

There’s no better day of the year to whip out your boldest lip color and pack on the glitter than New Year's Eve. In preparation for my night out, I watched dozens of TikTok videos on how to apply glitzy gemstone eyeliner. However, it wasn’t until I scrolled to Hailey Bieber’s NYE glam tutorial that I was humbled by a less exciting but vitally important lesson: Your makeup is only as good as your base. To keep her face fresh and dewy, Bieber wisely stuck with a tried-and-true formula that shoppers of all ages swear by: the Chanel Ultra Le Teint Foundation.

Although it has the ultra-lightweight consistency of a skin tint, this full-coverage liquid foundation conceals imperfections like blemishes and discoloration “like a dream,” according to one reviewer. It leaves a matte finish that blurs texture while providing a perfect base for feature-accentuating products such as highlighter, blush, and bronzer (alternatively, you can try this Bieber-approved blush hack for an even glowier complexion.) Plus, fans swear this foundation remains flawless all day, or in Bieber’s case, all night long.

Chanel

Shop now: $65; chanel.com

Also important, shoppers with a range of skin types, including mature skin, approve. “I’ve tried so many foundations in my 56 years,” wrote one fan who raved that the product doesn’t magnify fine lines and leaves their complexion looking smooth and hydrated. “[It’s] worth every penny,” they added. Another shopper in their 80s agreed that the foundation “doesn’t show off wrinkles” and has consequently become a staple in their routine. A third called it their favorite go-to for “a beautiful, natural look” and provides “amazing coverage” without drying out their skin.

While it might be time to stow away the sparkles until next year, a high-quality foundation is a tool you can use for special occasions and ordinary days alike. Shop this Hailey Bieber-approved formula for $65 to invest in a trusty makeup basic for 2023.

