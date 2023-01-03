Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”

Reviewers in their 80s swear by the formula for concealing wrinkles.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo:

Courtesy

There’s no better day of the year to whip out your boldest lip color and pack on the glitter than New Year's Eve. In preparation for my night out, I watched dozens of TikTok videos on how to apply glitzy gemstone eyeliner. However, it wasn’t until I scrolled to Hailey Bieber’s NYE glam tutorial that I was humbled by a less exciting but vitally important lesson: Your makeup is only as good as your base. To keep her face fresh and dewy, Bieber wisely stuck with a tried-and-true formula that shoppers of all ages swear by: the Chanel Ultra Le Teint Foundation.

Although it has the ultra-lightweight consistency of a skin tint, this full-coverage liquid foundation conceals imperfections like blemishes and discoloration “like a dream,” according to one reviewer. It leaves a matte finish that blurs texture while providing a perfect base for feature-accentuating products such as highlighter, blush, and bronzer (alternatively, you can try this Bieber-approved blush hack for an even glowier complexion.) Plus, fans swear this foundation remains flawless all day, or in Bieber’s case, all night long.

ULTRA LE TEINT

Chanel

Shop now: $65; chanel.com

Also important, shoppers with a range of skin types, including mature skin, approve. “I’ve tried so many foundations in my 56 years,” wrote one fan who raved that the product doesn’t magnify fine lines and leaves their complexion looking smooth and hydrated. “[It’s] worth every penny,” they added. Another shopper in their 80s agreed that the foundation “doesn’t show off wrinkles” and has consequently become a staple in their routine. A third called it their favorite go-to for “a beautiful, natural look” and provides “amazing coverage” without drying out their skin. 

While it might be time to stow away the sparkles until next year, a high-quality foundation is a tool you can use for special occasions and ordinary days alike. Shop this Hailey Bieber-approved formula for $65 to invest in a trusty makeup basic for 2023.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
Denim Dresses
Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox Are Bringing Denim Dresses Back — Here’s Where We’re Shopping the Head-to-Toe Look
Related Articles
Le Lift Firming - Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer
Shoppers Say This Luxury Eye Duo Depuffs and Brightens Dark Circles Almost “Instantly”
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Popular Skincare Products with InStyle Readers
InStyle Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying These 30 Beauty Products in 2022
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
IS: Rare beauty eye brightener restock
Rare Beauty Just Restocked the Fan-Favorite Luminizer That Shoppers Say Makes Under Eyes “Light Up
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wears These 5 Outfits On Repeat (Because They're So Freakin' Good)
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
Best Concealers
The 13 Best Concealers of 2023 That Brighten, Correct, and Camouflage Skin
primers were trending in 2022, instyle readers were obsessed
InStyle Readers Could Not Get Enough of These 5 Age-Defying, Hydrating Primers in 2022
Lancome Idole Mascara
This Mascara Gives Me the Softest, Longest Lashes
Hailey Bieber Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain
Chanel Sublimage Concealer Restock
This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Channeled Princess Diana in Bike Shorts and Justin's Sweater
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefits Cosmetics
This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts
Victoria Beckham Charlotte Tilbury Contour
Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours